What restaurants are open Easter 2021? Starbucks, McDonald's, IHOP, Denny's, Dunkin' and more

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·2 min read

If you're looking to grab a bite to eat or a cup of coffee on Easter, there are many options to choose from Sunday.

Unlike Christmas, when many major chains closed, more restaurants will be open Sunday but some will have limited hours and others may have special menus.

Most Starbucks, McDonald's and Dunkin' locations will be open, along with IHOP, Denny's and Waffle House restaurants nationwide. It's often a franchise decision whether a restaurant opens on holidays so check with your closest location before heading out.

For local restaurants, how far you'll have to travel to find an open eatery will also vary.

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, more consumers are planning to celebrate Easter in ways they might have missed last year due to COVID-19 as more become vaccinated. Yet more consumers are expected to stay home with 59% planning to cook a holiday meal.

Restaurants open Easter 2021

The following restaurant chains have select locations open in some capacity. Some dining rooms may be closed and many may only offer takeout and delivery. Check with your closest location to learn more.

Fast-food chains open Easter

The following restaurant chains have select locations open in some capacity. Some dining rooms may be closed, and many may be offering a more limited menu or only takeout and delivery.

Check with your closest location before heading out as not all locations are open. Some restaurant websites do not have updated holiday hours, so call ahead.

Local restaurants open Easter

Many locally owned and regional chain restaurants also will be open Easter and restaurants located in hotels often are open on holidays. Find additional restaurants by searching social media and looking on OpenTable, an online reservation service.

