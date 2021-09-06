What restaurants are open Labor Day? McDonald's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and more

Not in the mood to get out the charcoal and lighter fluid? Don't worry, McDonald's, Starbucks, Chili's and most national restaurant chains have got your back.

Unlike Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving, most major restaurant chains are typically open on Labor Day, the federal holiday dedicated to the achievements of American workers.

On-demand services such as Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash will deliver orders on Monday for participating local and national restaurants.

However, as restaurants continue to have staffing shortages amid the pandemic, which eateries are open to dine in Monday – and their hours – can vary depending on where you live. Several businesses will have special holiday hours.

►McDonald's ice cream: McDonald's broken ice cream machines are part of FTC investigation, report says

►Wendy's fry upgrade: Wendy's upgrading its fries to make them hot and crispy, adding Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger

McDonald's is reportedly weighing whether to once again close indoor dining as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues its rapid spread through the U.S. The variant has forced many companies, school districts and governments to revisit restrictions, including mask-wearing and vaccination requirements for workers.

While Dunkin' and Starbucks kicked off pumpkin spice season in August, more restaurants will add the fall flavor around Labor Day. Krispy Kreme starts baking its pumpkin doughnuts Monday, which will be available through Sept. 12.

Restaurants open Labor Day 2021

Check with your closest location to confirm they are open and to find out holiday hours. Some locations will be closed.

Restaurants closed Labor Day

Story continues

Tijuana Flats

Some local restaurants and small chains will be closed or operate with special hours.

►Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

►McDonald's closings?: Fast-food chain reportedly weighs closing indoor dining amid delta variant surge

Contributing: Brett Molina, USA TODAY

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Restaurants open Labor Day: Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, Olive Garden open