What restaurants are open Memorial Day 2021? Starbucks, McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A and more

If you're looking to grab a bite to eat or a cup of coffee on Memorial Day, there are many options to choose from Monday.

Most Starbucks, McDonald's and Dunkin' locations will be open, along with IHOP, Denny's and Waffle House restaurants nationwide. It's often a franchise decision whether a restaurant opens on holidays, so check with your closest location before heading out.

The federal holiday, which commemorates military personnel who died in service, is seen as the unofficial start to summer and is also a popular day for cookouts.

On-demand services including Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash will deliver orders Monday for participating local and national restaurants.

Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

According to a recent survey by Numerator, a data and tech company, 44% of consumers expect to return to normal holiday celebrations by Memorial Day. By the Fourth of July, that number rises to 59%, the survey found.

U.S. stock markets also will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday, along with banks and government offices. Like with other federal holidays, it's considered a good time to buy a car, a mattress and shop other sales.

Memorial Day travel: Yes, airports will be mobbed. No, masks aren't optional. What to know about summer flights

Car shopping this Memorial Day? The chip shortage is pushing up prices, limiting some models

Restaurants open Memorial Day 2021

Check with your restaurant before heading out as some locations may be closed. It's often a franchise decision. Click on restaurant names to search for location-specific information. Note, not all chains regularly update websites so you may need to call.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For more shopping tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Memorial Day 2021 restaurants open: Taco Bell, Subway, Dunkin', KFC