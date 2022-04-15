Restaurants still grappling with inflation, labor woes: 'Toughest operating environment ever'

Alexandra Canal
·Senior Reporter
·6 min read

Restaurants continue to grapple with the aftermath of COVID-19 as surging prices, supply chain headwinds and labor shortages compound an already struggling sector.

"This is the toughest operating environment I've ever seen for this industry...and I haven't seen anything loosen up yet," AJ Kumaran, Raising Cane's co-CEO and COO, told Yahoo Finance in a new interview.

Labor has been one of the most difficult obstacles for restaurants to overcome, with nearly half of all operators citing recruitment and retention as top challenges for 2022, according to a recent report from the National Restaurant Association.

In fact, the trade group noted that the restaurants-and-accommodations sector had a whopping 1.7 million job openings during the middle of 2021 — the highest number in the 20-year history of the data set.

Kumaran explained how Raising Cane's was able to buck the trend, revealing that the chicken finger chain was the "first company to announce that we will never lay off one person on our team. And we never did."

To combat potential labor shortages, Raising Cane's kept pay competitive by investing over $100 million in wages, in addition to ensuring a culture that Kumaran described as "cool" and "fun."

"We all made it through together. At one point there were 3,000 crew members and here we are today with 54,000 crew members," he said.

Raising Cane’s was one of only three restaurant brands named to Forbes’ "Best Employers For New Grads" Top 100 list. Additionally, it landed on Glassdoor’s coveted "100 Best Places to Work in the U.S." list in 2021 due to its "fast-paced, fun culture and growth opportunities."

Supply chain issues remain an insane problem today...AJ Kumaran, Raising Cane's Co-CEO & COO

Laura Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, added that labor shortages still persist at her family-owned restaurant chain.

"We have over 550 restaurants, and every market was hit in some way by the labor shortage," Dickey said, adding that, although it's an area that's slowly recovered, it's still "nowhere near where it was pre-pandemic."

"We are still experiencing labor shortages, staffing shortages, and, even folks that have returned to work, they want to come back with reduced hours," she continued.

Growth in digital channels

Although dine-in and to-go pickup ordering have seen comebacks in recent months, Dickey credits contactless delivery and online ordering as key components to surviving the pandemic.

"We saw 300% growth in online ordering at its peak," Dickey said, adding that the company's online sales channel went from 8% pre-pandemic to a whopping 98% at one point.

Due to the surge, the company has continued to reinvest heavily in its technology and digital sales channels, such as upgrading its website and app, adding other payment options like Apple Pay (AAPL) and PayPal (PYPL), and improving its online loyalty program.

Restaurants hit by labor crunch, supply chain crisis, inflation (Courtesy: Dickey&#39;s Barbecue Pit)
Restaurants hit by labor crunch, supply chain crisis, inflation (Courtesy: Dickey's Barbecue Pit)

Supply chain issues 'an insane problem'

Supply chain issues remain "an insane problem today," Raising Cane's Kumaran noted.

Dickey agreed, explaining how the barbecue chain was forced to create its own production plant after their top sausage supplier revealed they could no longer keep up with demand.

"They estimated 24 months at a minimum before they could possibly come back to capacity," she explained.

The supply chain has worsened amid rising inflation, adding more headaches to businesses that were already operating at razor thin margins.

Costs for basic food items like chicken, ground beef, and cream cheese have seen significant upswings since the start of the pandemic, rising 3.4% on an annual basis in 2020, and 3.9% in 2021 — a significant gain compared to 2019's 1.9% rise, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The latest CPI print rose 8.5% in March compared to the same month last year. That marked the fastest rise since December 1981, and followed a 7.9% annual increase in February.

"The cost of goods has gone up tremendously — over 70% inflation on some of the food items," Kumaran lamented. He revealed that Raising Cane's will once again raise prices in order to maintain operations and quality. Those price hikes are expected to hit menus in May.

"It makes me sick to my stomach to raise prices," the executive admitted. Yet, he noted it's a business decision that had to be made in order to keep on staff and remain profitable.

Laura Dickey also cited profitability and quality as catalysts for the BBQ company's November 2020 price hikes. Future cost increases are not off the table, either.

"The swing we've seen is between 8% and 13%, depending on the items, but we have a net average of 8.6% inflation across all of our ingredients, and all of our products," Dickey revealed.

The CEO went on to explain how she's seen inflation directly impact consumer behavior, referencing increased couponing and loyalty point redemptions amid price spikes and recession concerns.

"There's an amazing amount of stress in purchasing behavior," she said.

Raising Cane&#39;s has 10 new market openings with 100+ new company-owned restaurants opening their doors in 2022 (Courtesy: Raising Cane&#39;s)
Raising Cane's has 10 new market openings with 100+ new company-owned restaurants opening their doors in 2022 (Courtesy: Raising Cane's)

'We're just getting warmed up'

Despite all of the challenges plaguing the sector, the restaurant industry has remained resilient.

The National Restaurant Association estimates that 2022 sales will hit $898 billion — up from $864 billion in 2019.

"The consumer has documented quite well over the past couple years that they enjoy and will continue to use restaurants in their daily lifestyle," Hudson Riehle, the trade group's senior vice president for research, previously told Yahoo Finance. He noted increased pent-up demand that shows consumers view dining out as an "essential part of their lifestyle."

Eateries are responding with rapid expansions.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit opened six new franchise locations just last month with plans to continue to grow both domestically and overseas.

Meanwhile, Raising Cane's has 10 new market openings with 100+ new company-owned restaurants opening their doors this year.

"We want to continue growing restaurants all over the world, and continue to be a brand with a great crew, a cool culture and the best craveable chicken meal. We want to be actively involved in every single community," Kumaran emphasized.

He added, "There's a long way to go...but I believe we're just getting warmed up."

Alexandra is a Senior Entertainment and Food Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Taxes 2022: What crypto investors should know before filing their returns

    Cryptocurrencies are taxable as long as you made money on any transactions, according to the IRS.

  • Biden to nominate former Treasury official Barr for Fed top regulatory job

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he would nominate former Treasury official Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve's top regulatory official, replacing Sarah Bloom Raskin who withdrew in March after failing to win the backing of moderate Democrats. Barr, now a professor at the University of Michigan Law School, was a central figure at the Treasury under President Barack Obama when Congress passed the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law, and helped create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

  • Return to office: Companies offering free alcohol to lure employees back

    Companies are turning to perks like free alcohol and Happy Hours to lure employees back to the office.

  • Brokers using this controversial practice are ‘skimming rent, getting rich’: Michael Lewis

    Best-selling author Michael Lewis, whose landmark 2014 book "Flashboys" drew attention to the lucrative use of high frequency trading on Wall Street, said that brokers who use payment for order flow are "skimming rent" and "getting rich."

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Good Friday.

    The stock market has taken a hit this year. Stocks slipped this week, too: The dropped 0.8%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Bond yields, however, ripped higher this week, denting the stock market.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is The Stock Market Open On Good Friday?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Columbus Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Commodity Margin Calls Pose Macroeconomic Risk, Dallas Fed Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity markets should be tracked for potential macroeconomic risks, Dallas Federal Reserve analysts said in the latest sign that liquidity concerns in the sector have caught the eye of central banks and regulators.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Env

  • Putin Says Western Sanctions Have Disrupted Russian Oil Industry

    The Russian president acknowledged that Western sanctions have stymied his country’s energy industry and it will need to reorient oil and gas sales away from markets in Europe to Asia.

  • Here’s what’s open (and closed) on Good Friday 2022

    Markets take a day off, as do some (but not all) government offices.

  • Elon Musk's Bid for Twitter Is a Machiavellian Play

    Earlier this week, I wrote about Musk's penchant for humor. Did you notice the reappearance of the number 420 in his $54.20 bid for Twitter? This is a reference to marijuana, and is apropos his "funding secured" tweet, in which he mulled taking Tesla private at $420.

  • Bank of America details 3 ways Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid may end, and one is terrible for shareholders

    “Mr. Musk has indicated that the $54.20 bid is final, but the board has a duty to explore all options for getting a higher price. Other social media or tech companies could be interested in Twitter,” the BofA analysts wrote.

  • Cryptocurrencies may all ‘come crashing down’: Michael Lewis

    In a new interview, best-selling author Michael Lewis cautioned that the value of cryptocurrency may dramatically plummet and its wide adoption could threaten traditional capital markets.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan CEO warns of ‘powerful forces’ threatening U.S. economy into a recession

    Jamie Dimon was once convinced this year would see a booming economy, but not even he can stand in the way of the forces destabilizing the global economy.

  • Twitter Is Weighing a Poison Pill Defense to Thwart Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s board is considering adopting a measure that would protect the company from hostile acquisition bids, according to people with knowledge of the matter, following billionaire Elon Musk’s unwelcome offer to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian

  • When inflation was even worse

    Inflation is painful now, but it could be--and has been--a lot worse.

  • Twitter CEO tells employees company not 'held hostage' by Musk offer -source

    (Reuters) -Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal sought to reassure employees during an all-hands meeting on Thursday that the company was not being "held hostage" by news of Elon Musk's offer to buy the company, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. As Agrawal took questions from staff that were posted on the company's Slack messaging service, he encouraged employees to remain focused and told them "we as employees control what happens," said the source, who did not want to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

  • Elon Musk Needs ‘Massive Loan’ or Big Tesla Stock Sale to Buy Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Even for the world’s richest person, $43 billion is a steep price.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedElon Musk’s proposed all-cash offer to buy Twitter Inc. represents about one-sixth

  • Ahead of an earnings ‘growth scare’ investors should eye these stocks: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 24, 2022.

  • What Are the Roth 401(k) Withdrawal Rules?

    Understanding the rules for withdrawals from a Roth 401(k) will keep you from losing part of your retirement savings to taxes and penalties.