Restaurateur suspected of shoplifting takes plea deal

Jun. 1—A Kalispell restaurateur and chef accused of shoplifting at several area big box retailers last year has struck a plea deal with prosecutors.

Authorities initially brought Brian Paul Scotti-Belli up on a felony count of theft in Flathead County District Court. Prosecutors accused the 44-year-old of walking out of a retail outlet with an estimated $1,762.81 in goods over the course of three days in early 2022.

Scotti-Belli, who pleaded not guilty at his December arraignment before Judge Dan Wilson, signed a plea agreement with prosecutors on May 22. In exchange for a guilty plea, Scotti-Belli now faces two misdemeanor counts of theft in Flathead County Justice Court.

Per the agreement, prosecutors will recommend he receive two suspended six-month sentences in county jail, to run concurrently, and pay $500 in fines. He also will be barred from entering the businesses he stole from and pay $800 in restitution to one retailer and $1,800 to another.

A change of plea hearing in justice court is scheduled for June 27.

Scotti-Belli, former owner of 406 Bar & Grill, came to the attention of the Kalispell Police Department after a store manager reported a man running the same scheme over several visits. The suspect paid for a few items with a credit card and then departed with bags full of unscanned products, court documents said.

The man returned after store representatives met with investigators and this time employees took down the make and model of his vehicle, according to court documents. The vehicle's registration information led back to Scotti-Belli, court documents said.

