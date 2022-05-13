Restitution of $32,000 agreed to in home improvement fraud case

May 12—A contractor charged with home improvement fraud pled guilty to an information and agreed to pay $250 per week to the homeowner involved in the case until $32,000 in restitution is satisfied.

Randy Scott Stinnett, 55, pled guilty to the Class D felony of home improvement services fraud and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. As part of the agreement, Stinnett is to pay $10,000 restitution within 90 days of the May 6 plea and the balance in weekly installments of $250 per week beginning May 13.

Fine and court costs were waived.

The case stems from an investigation in early 2021 during which home improvements were paid for in advance and never performed. No other information was available about this case.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

—Georgia Ann Davisson, 55, charged with possession of oxycodone with intent to sell and/or deliver, pled guilty to attempt to sell oxycodone and qualified for judicial diversion, Davisson was placed on probation for two years with fine and court costs waived. She is credited for nine days already served in jail. Davisson also pled guilty to a probation violation to be served concurrently. The possession charge stems from a CPD undercover drug purchase on Dec. 9, 2020.

—Matthew Levi Stephens, 29, charged with two counts of auto burglary, pled guilty to the charges and received a three-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range I offender. The charges stem from vehicle burglaries in the parking lot of CoLinx on Jan. 26, 2021, and Feb. 11, 2021, off Sweeny Dr. CPD investigated and made an arrest based on surveillance videos.

—Devin Patrick Baldwin, 27, pled guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth for sale and felony evading arrest and received a six-year sentence with 60 days to serve in jail at 30% as a Range I offender. Fine and court costs were waived. Baldwin will be on supervised probation for seven years. The charges stem from an April 22, 2020, arrest as a passenger in a speeding vehicle stopped by CPD and for fleeing a headlight traffic stop on April 18.

—Nicholas Andrew Braswell, 35, pled guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and received a three-year suspended sentence with 90 days to serve and the balance on supervised probation. He is being given credit for 280 days already served in jail and the sentence is concurrent with a General Sessions Court sentence. The charge stems from a Jan. 8, 2021, traffic stop by CPD during which three small packages of meth were seized.

—Jeffery W. Moody, 30, pled guilty to an information charging two counts of criminal simulation occurring on July 16 and July 26, 2021, during which forged checks were presented to Check Into Cash and Upper Cumberland Credit Union. The incident was investigated by CPD. Moody received a three-year sentence to serve as a Range I offender and is to pay restitution of $515.48 and $440.03.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com