Restitution coming for 'glamping' victims; Carlsons plead no contest to larcenies

Sep. 2—BELLAIRE — Nearly $30,000 in restitution will soon be ready for the 34 victims named in a criminal theft case levied against an Alden couple and their failed "glamping" resort in Antrim County's Jordan River Valley.

Bradley and Sandra Carlson on Wednesday pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts each of larceny by conversion before 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney. They were accused of scamming dozens out of money on the promise of a fancy camping experience.

The judge accepted the Carlsons' plea agreement with the Michigan Attorney General's office and scheduled the couple to be sentenced on Oct. 13. They face up to a year in jail in addition to financial restitution.

During the hearing, Cooney explained the trial and appeal rights the Carlsons gave up by accepting the plea agreement with state prosecutors. The judge also underscored how the no contest pleas would result in criminal convictions.

Cooney said he found sufficient grounds to accept the plea bargain because of evidence the defendants spent the contested money for personal purposes rather than on the campground project.

State attorney Kristen Stinedurf, of the AG's financial crimes division, prosecuted the case.

"The facts presented in court will speak for themselves," said Lynsey Mukomel, AG press secretary.

Traverse City attorney Shawn Worden defended the Carlsons, as well as their business. He could not later be reached for comment.

Worden said during Wednesday's videoconference hearing he had nearly $30,000 in agreed-upon restitution already placed into a trust account and ready to transfer to the court for distribution.

"The victims have waited long enough and the sooner that payment gets made the better," Cooney said.

A pre-sentencing report ordered for the Carlsons will be expected to evaluate them, the circumstances of their offenses, their personal and criminal histories and make a sentencing recommendation. The judge allowed six weeks before sentencing.

"I'm sure this report is going to take a little longer than most," Cooney said.

The failed business announced in 2015 called Bella Solviva Inc. included plans to open a high-end glamour camping resort to feature luxury tents, treehouses and novelty villas. Dozens of possible "glampers" paid hundreds or even thousands of dollars through 2017 to pre-reserve stays at the resort.

Among them was Mary DeAngelis of Oxford, who paid a $634 deposit toward a two-bedroom treehouse and bath for a planned mother-daughter weekend trip in August 2017. She chose not to pay the remaining balance after she found the site vacant in early summer.

DeAngelis drove to Antrim County from her family cabin in Lewiston to see the place, she said.

"I found that the sign was up, but there wasn't even a way in — and this was 60 days before we were supposed to be there," DeAngelis said.

She logged on and watched Wednesday's online hearing via Zoom. Afterward she said she feels vindicated.

"This was a small victory. We will get the restitution," DeAngelis said. "I'm interested in the sentencing also. There were a lot of people they took advantage of."

The resort was planned on 229 acres in Alden near Torch and Intermediate lakes, records show.

State law puts the statute of limitations for larceny at six years from the date of the transaction — Bella Solviva, Inc. was incorporated June 13, 2015, according to records with the state's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

The business dissolved on July 15, 2018, state records show.

Federal records show the Carlsons previously filed for bankruptcy in September 2013, a case handled in the Eastern District of Michigan's U.S. Bankruptcy Court.