Restitution hearing set after high-speed chase conviction

Apr. 12—LE CENTER — A man who led police on a high-speed chase through Le Sueur and Blue Earth counties has a restitution hearing set after pleading guilty to a felony.

Lawrence Lyle Barber, 73, formerly of Arkansas, pleaded guilty to fleeing police in a motor vehicle in February in Le Sueur County District Court. He was sentenced to 281 days in county jail, which he'd served.

Barber had a court hearing Tuesday, setting up a restitution hearing for June 13.

The chase in August 2021 began at Lake Washington Regional Park, according to a criminal complaint. He reached speeds of up to 100 mph, leading police from the park into Mankato.

After he drove over stop sticks on Highway 14, officers eventually stopped him on North Victory Drive near Highway 22. Police reported finding a marijuana pipe in the vehicle.

As part of his plea, charges of reckless driving, drug paraphernalia possession, disobeying a stop sign and speeding were dismissed.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola