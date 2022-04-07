Restitution offered to man jailed for 20 years

Apr. 7—The Georgia General Assembly has established the restitution it will offer a man who was incarcerated more than 20 years for a double murder he didn't commit.

House Resolution 593, sponsored by state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, has been approved by a 157-6 vote in the House and 52-0 in the Senate.

If he agrees to the restitution, Dennis Perry will be paid $1.23 million for the time he spent behind bars falsely accused and convicted of the murders of an elderly Black couple in the vestibule of the North Camden County church during a weekday Bible study class.

The resolution approved by state lawmakers chronicles the murders of Harold and Thelma Swain and the events leading to Perry's conviction.

Perry was among those questioned after the murders, but he was ruled out as a suspect by the original investigators in 1985 because he was working in the Atlanta area at the time.

But 15 years later, the investigation was reopened and Perry was arrested without any physical evidence. The prosecution was based on the testimony of a woman who claimed Perry said he killed the couple. She was later paid by the Camden County Sheriff's Office for her testimony leading to Perry's conviction.

Jurors were unaware the state's key witness would be paid for her testimony, despite multiple court orders requiring the prosecution to disclose that information to defense attorneys.

DNA from three hairs recovered from a pair of glasses believed to have belonged to the killer were tested in 2020, revealing it could not have been Perry. But the mitochondrial DNA was the match of another suspect questioned after the murders.

During his time in prison, Perry's wife divorced him, he lost his home, and both parents and his stepfather died. Despite the personal losses, Perry was described as an "exemplary" prisoner who maintained his innocence the entire time.

Perry's conviction, incarceration and loss of liberty, as well as other damages, were not through the fault of his own, "and it is fitting and proper that he be compensated for his losses," the resolution reads.

The money will come from the Department of Administrative Services. If Perry accepts the restitution, payment will be in full and complete satisfaction of all claims against the state.

He will receive an initial payment of $307,500, with the remainder paid in equal monthly payments over 20 years.

The payments will be excluded from his taxable net income for state income tax purposes.