Restitution ordered in assault case

Oct. 18—MANKATO — A man received credit for jail time served and will have to pay restitution after pleading down to gross misdemeanor charges in an assault case this month.

Ronald Clarence Wilson, 41, of Mankato and formerly from St. Cloud, served 206 days in jail related to an incident in December in which a man accused him and another man of beating him up and stealing a cellphone and shoes. The victim reportedly stumbled into the backdoor of a restaurant afterward and reported he got jumped by two men he knew.

Wilson was convicted on gross misdemeanor assault and theft charges, and felony robbery charges against him were dismissed at a Friday sentencing in Blue Earth County District Court, according to court records.

The restitution owed to the victim will be $992.

Wilson was reportedly with Ronnie Christian Larson, 32, during the incident. Larson was convicted of gross misdemeanor theft and assault charges in August, and a felony aiding and abetting robbery charge against him was dismissed.

Larson received credit for 124 days served in jail and had another 240 days stayed for two years while he serves supervised probation.

