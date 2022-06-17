Restitution ordered in theft against Commerce E-Corps

Jun. 17—A former official accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Commerce E-Corps has agreed to pay restitution.

Chad Lee Tanner and Paula Michele Tanner had previously pleaded not guilty to one count each of theft of property of between $2,500 and $30,000.

Following a two-day hearing in the 354th District Court this week before Judge Richard Beacom, Chad Tanner agreed to pay restitution of $1,000 within 60 months. Court costs and fees were ordered but waived.

As of Tuesday afternoon, trial remained scheduled in the court for Paula Tanner on July 25.

The indictments were issued in August 2019 from the Hunt County grand jury alleging that Chad and Paula Tanner unlawfully appropriated about $4,200 in U.S. currency from the Commerce Emergency Corps on or about Jan. 1, 2018.

The Hunt County Office of Homeland Security conducted the investigation, which stemmed from several complaints about an alleged misuse of money belonging to the Commerce E-Corps.

David Alexander, Hunt County Homeland Security investigator, said previously that he interviewed numerous persons inside and outside the organization as well as reviewed financial reports, expenditures, bank statements and other documents.

Chad Tanner had been elected the chief of Commerce E-Corps in December, 2017, and Paula Tanner was chosen as secretary/treasurer at the same time. They remained in their positions until the end of August 2018.

No other individuals were implicated in the investigation. The charge is a third-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.