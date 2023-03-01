Restock your spring cleaning supplies with 40% off Reviewed-approved Force of Nature disinfectant

Restock your cleaning supplies in time for spring cleaning with 40% off Force of Nature cleaner and disinfectant.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

With your list of spring cleaning tasks looming, it is the perfect time to give your cleaning routine a well-deserved upgrade. Force of Nature is an EPA-approved natural cleaning brand that kills 99.9% of germs, including the coronavirus, and the brand is currently hosting a huge seasonal sale to help you save on cleaning supplies.

Shop the Force of Nature sale

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Right now, you can get 40% off the Force of Nature Super Saver Bundle and the Year of Capsules Bundle using the coupon code WOWCLEAN at checkout. While spring cleaning is a great excuse to give your home a deep clean, Force of Nature's year's supply of multipurpose cleaner makes it easy to maintain that cleanliness all year long. Disinfect high-touch surfaces on a regular basis (hello, flu season) without the fear of running out of your trusty household cleaner.

►Sam's Club membership: Join Sam's Club for 50% off and save in bulk on gas and groceries

►More spring cleaning deals: Save on ThisWorx, Lysol, OxiClean and Moxie

Reviewed contributor Cheryl Felton tried Force of Nature and was impressed with how easy it was to prep the disinfectant and how well the spray cleaned common surfaces like counters, stoves and windows. It even worked on household items, makeup brushes, cutting boards and fruit. Although the brand says the spray is gentle enough to clean your fruits and veggies with, Felton recommends giving the disinfected food an extra water rinse before consuming.

Save 40% on Force of Nature cleaning supplies just in time for spring cleaning 2023.

The Force of Nature Super Saver Bundle includes one reusable spray bottle, the electrolyzer appliance to activate the spray, 50 activator capsules and nine reusable cleaning cloths. The electrolyzer appliance is used to mix and send electrical currents through the capsule (made of salt, water and vinegar) and water mixture to form new elements of hypochlorous acid and sodium hydroxide that clean and kill germs gently. This bundle usually costs $112 but when you use the code WOWCLEAN at checkout, you can save $44.80, bringing the cost down to $67.80.

Story continues

With an extra 40% off, free shipping and a stock pile of spring cleaning supplies, the Force of Nature sale is a clean sweep.

Shop the Force of Nature sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Force of Nature spring cleaning sale: 40% off cleaning supplies