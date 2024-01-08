Restoration of brown-headed nuthatches in Missouri focus of next Audubon meeting

Jan. 8—The recovery of a small bird once that hadn't been seen in Missouri for more than a century will be the focus of the next meeting of the Ozark Gateway Audubon Society at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Dr.

Missouri Department of Conservation ornithologist Kristen Heath-Acre will speak about the effort to bring brown-headed nuthatches back to southern Missouri following the restoration of habitat.

According to the Audubon Society, she will review the history of the Ozarks and timber cutting, habitat restoration efforts, and the habitat analysis that was done before the birds were brought back to Missouri.

She will also update people on how nuthatches are doing now in Missouri.

In 2020, and then again in 2021, employees of the U.S. Forest Service, MDC and others worked to relocate brown-headed nuthatches from the Ouachita National Forest in Arkansas to sites within the Mark Twain National Forest.

Forty-six birds were relocated the first year, 56 the next.

According to the U.S Forest Service, widespread logging in the late 1800s and early 1900s wiped out most of the shortleaf pine woodlands across the Missouri Ozarks, and with the loss of habitat the birds disappeared from Missouri. Nuthatches need pines for food and nesting.

State and federal foresters have worked to restore pine woodlands in the Mark Twain over the past 20 years.

The brown-headed nuthatch is just four inches long, and is a non-migratory, year-round resident, according to statements by USFS experts, who also said they are weak fliers, making dispersal a few hundred miles north from breeding populations in Arkansas without a connecting shortleaf pine habitat unlikely.

MDC estimates that over 6 million acres of the Ozarks were shortleaf pine and oak woodland prior to widespread logging, and were replaced with oak-hickory forests. MDC also said in a statement that, "according to scant historical records, the brown-headed nuthatch was recorded in Missouri in 1878 and 1907."