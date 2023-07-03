Restored 1964 Corvette with Matching #’s and 1964 Grand Sport are on the block at 427Stingray

1964 327ci V8 4 Spd #’s Matching RESTORATION

Current bid: $55,500 Auction ends 7/05 3:00 CST

Up for auction is a pristine 1964 Corvette roadster, born on December 7, 1963. This numbers-matching example features a 327 250 hp engine, manual steering and brakes. It has a substantiated history, with a complete body-off restoration performed by Harmony Corvette Restorations in 1985 and a subsequent restoration by Horseless Carriage House in 2021. The car comes with a photo album documenting the 4-year restoration process. Recent updates include a brand new convertible top, brakes, drums, hoses, battery, radiator, ball joints, and carpeting. Don’t miss the chance to own this exceptional and well-documented Corvette. HERE

1964 ZZ4 4 Spd Grand Sport Replica MID AMERICA

Bid Continues: $95,000 Make an Offer HERE

Up for auction is a meticulously crafted 1964 grand sport replica Corvette. This remarkable vehicle has been masterfully done in every detail, showcasing a Chevy ZZ4 engine paired with a 4-speed transmission and a Dana 44 rear end. The exterior boasts a stunning blue color, while the interior features luxurious black leather upholstery. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this exceptional piece of automotive history that is listed on the C2Registry. HERE

