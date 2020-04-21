Restored 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Is the Dreamiest Giveaway

The Super Cobra Jet Mach 1 is the ultimate collector car and this muscle Mustang is being given away for charity.

Ford has delivered plenty of high-powered Mustang variants over the last 66 years, and one of the best is easily the Mach 1. Paired with the legendary 428 Super Cobra Jet (SCJ) V-8 engine, the Mustang Mach 1 is the pinnacle of pony performance, and this wonderfully restored 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 makes up the grand-prize package for the Mustang Dream Giveaway.

As if the chance to own a rare Mach 1 Mustang wasn't special enough, this car has undergone a full frame-off restoration to the Concours-quality condition you see it in today. On top of that, this particular Mach 1 is believed to have around 49,000 original miles, and it sports some rare options including the Pastel Grey factory color, tachometer, radio delete and a W-code Traction-Lok rear end. All of this adds up to a Mustang that is ultra-desirable, making it a perfect addition to any collection.

The Mach 1 is easily recognizable with its louvered rear windows, unique decals and a hood with a scoop and hood pins, and while various engines were offered, this car is packing the 428 cubic-inch Super Cobra Jet V-8 under that hood. This engine laid down 335 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque, making it the perfect option for drag racers of the era.

