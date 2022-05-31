Restored Chevelle Churns Out 600-HP

Elizabeth Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Custom Chevelle shows off big power and strong sentimental value.

When you picture the image of a classic muscle car, which vehicle first comes to mind? Is it a ‘69 Charger, a Mustang, maybe even the elusive Hemi ‘Cuda? Whatever It is, we’re sure that a substantial portion of our readers were thinking the same thing we were, the Chevelle. This Chevelle has a lot more going on than high quality seat covers, so check it out.

Speaking of high quality seat covers, don't do anything before you read about high quality seat covers here.

Now, the Chevelle is an interesting car. Generations of passionate racers and builders alike have touted this Chevy powerhouse for its sleek styling, hard acceleration, and popularity within the car community. Of course, we didn't have to tell you that considering the intense following that these cars bring to the table. However, we needed to prepare you for this build because it's unlike anything we’ve ever seen and we love it.

Originally inspired by the scene from Talladega Nights in which Ricky Bobby is given the option of fear or freedom after his father tapes what he describes as “a kilo of Columbian bam bam” to the underside of Ricky’s 1969 Chevelle. The owner of this Chevelle fell in love with the vehicle. As such, after acquiring his new dream car from a friend of his sister’s, he set out to build a Chevelle of his own.

This matte black beast quickly went from an old run-down cruiser to a custom icon as soon as the owner got his hands on it. Everything from the intimidating black exterior to the meaty tires wrapped around some sick red and black wheels screams aggressive. Speaking of aggressive, under the hood sits a 427ci V8 which has been bored out to an incredible 540ci. That gigantic motor puts out an insane 650 horsepower without forced induction. It's not every day that we get to see a naturally aspirated engine pushing out that kind of power. It is especially cool when you realize that all of that raw power is being pushed through a 6-speed manual Tremec transmission. Now serving as a memory of his father, who passed away shortly after the owner purchased the vehicle, it holds a lot of sentimental value and we hope to see it again as the build progresses.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jayson Tatum wins first Larry Bird Trophy as Eastern Conference Finals MVP

    There's been a fitting winner of the inaugural Larry Bird Trophy for Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

  • Texas A&M Player Profile: Defensive Lineman, Marcus Burris Jr.

    Texas A&M Player Profile: Defensive Lineman, Marcus Burris Jr.

  • 16 Ways To Save Money on Food Now That Prices Are Rising

    If you want to get the best grocery deals, you have to do a little work, but that'll turn into a lot of savings. Read on for tips on scoring these deals.

  • We Really Want A Motorious Reader To Win This 1969 Ram Air Pontiac GTO

    You get double the entries to win now!

  • Fierce fighting as Russians advance in Donbas

    STORY: Russian troops have entered the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk.Luhansk Region’s Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Monday (May 30) that Russian forces are advancing in the city’s southeastern and northeastern fringes.This Ukrainian soldier on patrol near the town of Bakhmut, southwest of Sievierodonetsk, spoke of a nagging fear that his government could be drawn into negotiating an end to the conflict.Sievierodonetsk - a key part of Moscow’s offensive in Donbas - is enduring fierce fighting and incessant shelling.But Ukrainian forces' refusal to withdraw has slowed the Russian offensive. This was the soldier, a former English teacher who gave his name as Dymytro: "You know now what I'm most afraid of, now that the fighting is so intense, so tough? That we would be told "That's it, stop it, we have a ceasefire. Such things happened already in our history and I'm afraid that this could happen now when the situation is very tough for the country, that we'd be told that we have a ceasefire and we negotiate. Negotiated settlement can only happen on Ukrainian terms and at present if it happened it would be horror, it would be the end of the president's career and of them all. Because people went to defend Ukraine not for Zelenskiy but for Ukraine, and if we are now told, "That's it, we have a ceasefire, we negotiate peace terms" it will be very bad and it would dishearten patriots... all those patriotic, maybe not all but the majority of them and they would become disillusioned."Repeated strikes also hit Kharkiv and the surrounding region on Sunday (May 29), according to a Reuters journalist on the ground.Ukraine’s second biggest city has been relatively quiet since Russian forces were pushed back this month.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy - who visited troops on the front lines in the northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday - said in a televised speech Russia’s current key aim was taking Sievierodonetsk.“In the aftermath of Russian strikes on Sievierodonetsk, all the town's critical infrastructure was destroyed. 90% of buildings are damaged. More than two-thirds of residential dwellings are completely destroyed. There are no telecommunications. The shelling is non-stop. To capture Sievierodonetsk is of primary importance to the occupation corps."Having failed to take the capital Kyiv in the early phase of the war, Russia is seeking to consolidate its grip on the Donbas, large parts of which are already controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.The Ukrainian government has urged the West to provide more longer-range weapons to turn the tide in the war, now in its fourth month.European Union leaders meeting on Monday and Tuesday are trying to agree a new sanctions package against Russia, potentially including an oil embargo.They've been unable to unify their stance in a month of talks.

  • Land Rover Defender 130 Seats Eight, Priced under $70,000

    This longer version of the boxy go-anywhere vehicle will have more room, especially storage capacity, but one thing it won't get is a V-8.

  • This Sleek New 266-Foot Catamaran Concept Is Like a Private Island With a Motor

    The multihull comes complete with two helipads, a pool and a garage that doubles as a beach club.

  • Eight top plug-in hybrids for $40,000 or less

    Plug-in hybrids offer the economy of zipping around town on electric, with the long-distance range of gas. Here are the best, and don't forget to factor in tax credits.

  • Trump Reportedly 'Stunned' By Georgia Victory Of Defiant Secretary Of State Raffensperger

    Brad Raffensperger defied Trump's calls to "find" him extra votes, then surprised Trump with a primary win when the former president tried to drive him out of office.

  • Elon Musk Names Tesla's Real Rival

    Apple? GM? Porsche? Ford? The most important rival of electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla is not necessarily the one most people think.

  • Tested: 2022 Subaru WRX Limited Is True to Form

    It may have grown up a little, but Subaru's new WRX reminds us why we like hot little sedans.

  • Best and Worst Cars for 0-to-60 MPH Acceleration

    These are the quickest and slowest cars in Consumer Reports' testsTesla Model SBy Jeff S. BartlettHow fast a vehicle accelerates shouldn’t be important just for driving enthusiasts. Being able to...

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • This Concept Shows Us What to Expect From the New DeLorean

    In addition to this all-electric GT, DeLorean eventually plans to offer a coupe with a V-8 and a hydrogen-powered SUV.

  • Meet ‘Hellucination,’ Speedkore’s Latest Menacing 1,000 HP Dodge Charger Restomod

    The breathtaking muscle car was commissioned by Stellantis design chief Ralph Gilles.

  • Ioniq 5 Leads Hyundai’s Electrification Charge

    Not to be overlooked are the Kona EV and plug-in hybrid versions of the Hyundai Santa Fe and Tucson.

  • Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • The Hyundai i20N Is a Firecracker

    The smallest car from Hyundai's N division is a delightful romp.

  • The All-Electric GMC Hummer Drives Like a 9,000-Pound Sports Car

    We drove the1,000 horsepower behemoth all around the Detroit area. A vehicle that large just shouldn't be that smooth, quick, or comfortable.

  • Stellantis and Toyota to expand partnership with large commercial van

    Stellantis will supply TME, a unit of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp, with the new vehicle for sale in Europe under the Toyota brand, it said. "Planned for mid-2024, the new large-size commercial van marks TME's first entry into the large-size commercial vehicle segment," Stellantis added in a statement.