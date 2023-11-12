WHO restores communication with Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, Tedros says

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has managed to restore communication with health professionals at the Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday.

"Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore," he added in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

WHO lost communication on Saturday and the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza said that operations at Al Shifa hospital complex, the largest in the Palestinian enclave, were suspended after it ran out of fuel.

