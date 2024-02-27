Restoring Honey House: The 1800s building will see new life with storefronts, apartments

COSHOCTON − Renovation and rebirth of a dilapidated building in Downtown Coshocton is nearing completion.

Liz Argyle of Newark bought what is known as the Honey House, the former home of Sue's Hallmark at 422 and 424 Main St., in 2020. Argyle said work was slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 11,000-square-foot building, which dates back to the late 1800s, has two retail spaces on the ground floor with two one-bedroom and three two-bedroom apartments on the second and third floors. An open house with tours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. March 10.

Restoration is nearing completion and Argyle is seeking leasers for the storefronts with the apartments open for renters soon. Combining both sides into one storefront is an option, which would give a total space of 3,550-square-feet.

"We've really appreciated the support of city officials and residents. Just as we've been out working and painting, people from the community will go by and are thoroughly grateful something is being done with the building. It's better than seeing it demolished," Argyle said.

Last year, the project received $59,990 from the Paul Bruhn Historic Preservation Grant Program for wooden window restoration. In 2022, Coshocton City Council approved tax exemptions for new improvements made through the Ohio Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) program. The project was estimated at $900,000.

"It's very challenging to save old buildings when the cost of building new is less expensive," Argyle said on the importance of the outside assistance. "It just crushes me when you go through towns with the age and history of Coshocton and you see the holes that exist because buildings have been left abandoned and left to the weather. They deteriorate so much they get torn down."

The main contractor for the project was Lepi and Associates of Zanesville with most sub-contractors from the Zanesville and Coshocton areas. Work included adding a structural support wall on the alley side, roof repairs, exposing of the original tin ceilings on the first floor and adding metallic paint, the original hardwood floors were restored and rejuvenating the windows.

"We have fixed everything top to bottom," Arygle said. "Basically, we kept the good bones and everything else is fresh."

Argyle is encouraged by other work she sees in Downtown Coshocton from stores like Rust Décor moving and expanding to the continued restoration of the Selby Building.

"It's truly wonderful to see the group effort to save downtown. Not just in people who are able and willing to fix and save the old buildings, but the great entrepreneurs and small businesses that then fill those shops," Argyle said.

