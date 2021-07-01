Restraining order against MLB star Trevor Bauer includes graphic details of alleged assault

A woman who accused Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault provided graphic details and photos of their alleged encounters in a request for a domestic violence restraining order filed on Tuesday.

In the temporary order request filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, a 27-year-old woman alleges she consented to sex with Bauer on two separate occasions earlier this year, but accused him of doing things that she did not consent to during intercourse.

She alleged that the star pitcher choked her until she lost consciousness, repeatedly punched her in the face and her vagina and gave her injuries that required hospitalization, according to the request.

The court confirmed to NBC News on Thursday that the temporary restraining order was granted and a hearing had been scheduled for July 23 to determine if it should become permanent.

Bauer has not been charged with any crime. His team told NBC News on Thursday that temporary protection orders did not require corroboration, adding they would refute the assault allegations against their client at July's hearing.

The woman's lawyer, Marc Garelick, said in an earlier statement that his client "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" in the most recent incident.

In her court order request statement, the woman alleges the two connected over Instagram earlier this year. On April 21, the woman said she drove from San Diego to Bauer's home in Los Angeles.

At about 2 a.m. she alleges she consented to sex with Bauer, and at some point he asked her if she had been choked before, according to the statement. After responding yes, the woman alleged Bauer began aggressively putting his fingers down her throat, which he stopped doing after she asked him.

Bauer then allegedly wrapped her hair around her neck and choked her until she fell unconscious, according to her statement. The woman said she doesn't know how long she was out, but alleged that when she woke up, Bauer was having anal sex with her without her consent.

The woman said the next morning, Bauer laughed about the encounter before leaving his house.

The two met up at his house again after midnight on May 16, according to the statement. Before they had sex, Bauer allegedly asked her to agree on a safe word and also asked her what was off-limits, to which the woman responded not to put his fingers in her throat.

About five minutes into intercourse, the woman alleges Bauer wrapped her hair around her neck and choked her until she fell unconscious again. As she regained consciousness, she accused Bauer of rolling her on her back and repeatedly punching her in the face.

"I was absolutely frozen and terrified. I could not speak or move," she said in her statement. "I tasted blood in my mouth and felt that my lip was split open. My whole body hurt and I could not even tell if he was having sex with me."

At some point, according to the statement, Bauer allegedly opened her legs and repeatedly punched her vagina. After she cried and was visibly shaken, the woman said Bauer whispered: "I would never do those things to you if it wasn't sexually."

A day after the second incident, the woman said she left his home in the morning to drive back to San Diego. She said she threw up and had headaches and was treated at a hospital. San Diego police officers transported the woman to a second hospital for a sexual assault exam.

According to the statement, she alleges she later recorded a phone call with Bauer in which he acknowledged punching her.

The medical examiner notes, according to her statement, said she "sustained head and facial trauma." NBC News has not independently verified the alleged content of those notes.

Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, said earlier in a statement that Bauer "had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship" with the woman this year that she initiated.

Days after what Bauer termed a second and final encounter, Fetterolf said the woman told the pitcher that she sought treatment for a concussion, and Bauer expressed concern and confusion. According to Fetterolf, the woman “was neither angry nor accusatory.”

"Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications," Fetterolf said. "Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100 percent consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Garelick said in a statement on Tuesday that the "goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible."

"We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client’s allegations and case seriously," he said.

In her statement, the woman said: "I want Trevor to cease contacting me, entirely."

"I have been physically harmed, and traumatized. I have been diagnosed with PTSD and experience severe trauma. I am unable to sleep or eat. I am in constant fear," she said in her statement.

Pasadena police spokesman Lt. Bill Grisafe said in an email late Tuesday that the department was investigating the assault allegations, but did not provide further details.

A Major League Baseball spokesperson said Thursday that they were investigating the assault allegations. The LA Dodgers' spokesperson said Tuesday that "the Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously, but will have no further comment at this time."

Bauer played most of his MLB career in Cleveland before he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in 2019. He won the Cy Young Award last year.

In February, Bauer agreed to a three-year, $102 million deal with the Dodgers.