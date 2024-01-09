Restraining order against Oxnard councilman dropped, DUI hearing postponed

Oxnard City Councilman Arthur Valenzuela Zavala appeared at Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday for two unrelated hearings concerning a DUI and a possible restraining order.

The pending restraining order against Valenzuela Zavala ― requested by his wife amidst ongoing divorce proceedings filed in September — was dropped, his attorney Kareem Aref said Tuesday afternoon. A temporary restraining order had been in effect since November but expired Tuesday, Aref said.

Additionally, a pretrial hearing for two misdemeanor counts against Valenzuela Zavala for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol was postponed until Feb. 1.

He was arrested by the California Highway Patrol for suspected DUI on July 16 on Highway 126, near Wells Road.

Valenzuela Zavala sits on the District 6 seat on the council, representing south Oxnard. He won a special election for the seat in March.

He said Tuesday he will serve out his term. The District 6 seat is up for election in November.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or at 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: DUI hearing against Oxnard councilman postponed