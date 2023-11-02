Restraining order filed against Oxnard City Councilman Arthur Valenzuela Zavala

A temporary restraining order was filed Wednesday against Oxnard City Councilman Arthur Valenzuela Zavala alleging domestic violence, which he denies.

His wife, Patricia, filed the restraining order that is set for a hearing Nov. 22, Ventura County Superior Court documents show. The hearing follows divorce proceedings filed by his wife on Sept. 5. They have been married since May.

“I have never committed any act of domestic violence and wouldn’t do so,” Valenzuela Zavala said Thursday.

Supervising attorney Erin Meister, of the domestic violence unit in the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, said a domestic violence case was submitted against the city councilman. However, the DA’s office declined to file charges, Meister said.

Oxnard Police Chief Jason Benites said officers responded to Valenzuela Zavala’s residence at least once in the past few weeks. The call was to keep the peace, though it wasn’t in response to any allegations of violence, Benites said.

Valenzuela Zavala won Oxnard’s District 6 seat in a special election in March. The seat had been vacant since October 2022 when former council member Vianey Lopez was appointed to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors.

His seat on the seven-member panel covers a portion of south Oxnard. Valenzuela Zavala said he plans to serve out the rest of his term, which ends next year.

He was absent from the last City Council meeting on Oct. 17. Valenzuela Zavala declined to comment on why he missed the gathering.

At the meeting, the council declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Mayor John Zaragoza said the council makes the declaration every year.

Valenzuela Zavala will also appear in criminal court on Dec. 7. He is facing charges of two misdemeanor counts for driving under the influence of alcohol, Meister said. He was arrested by the California Highway Patrol for DUI on July 16 on Highway 126 near Wells Road, she said.

Valenzuela Zavala declined to comment on the DUI, although he added that he’s completed a 12-week substance abuse program.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Restraining order filed against Oxnard city councilman