Restrictions planned on certain roadways, including Pennsylvania Turnpike, due to winter weather

Restrictions will be in effect on certain roadways this weekend, including local parts of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, because of incoming winter weather.

Roadways are being pretreated. Restrictions are being put in place to minimize risks, as roads could still freeze up in places.

Drivers are advised to use caution when approaching bridges and highway ramps, where ice can form.

Here is a list of statewide restrictions:

The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 6, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan :

Tier 1:

· Interstate 99, entire length.

· I-81 from Maryland to I-78.

· I-83 entire length.

The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 6, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan :

Tier 1:

· PA Turnpike (I-76) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Carlisle (Exit 226).

The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 6, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan :

Tier 1:

· Pa Turnpike Northeastern Extension (I-476) Lehigh Valley (Exit 56) to Clarks Summit (Exit 130).

· I-78 entire length.

· I-81 from I-78 to New York.

· I-80 from Exit 173 (Lamar) to New Jersey.

· I-84 entire length.

· I-180 entire length.

· I-380 entire length.

· Route 33 entire length.

· U.S. 22 from I-78 to New Jersey.

The following vehicle restrictions are anticipated to go into place at 4:00 PM on Saturday, January 6, as conditions warrant and in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan :

Tier 3

· I-81 from I-80 to New York.

· I-84 entire length.

· I-380 entire length.

