Restrictions reimposed as virus resurges in much of Asia

  • Buddhist monks wait to receive Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines at Priest hospital in Bangkok, Thailand Tuesday, May 18 , 2021. Thailand had about 7,100 cases, including 63 deaths, in all of last year, in what was regarded as a success story. Taxi drivers are starved for customers, weddings are suddenly canceled, schools are closed, and restaurant service is restricted across much of Asia as the coronavirus makes a resurgence in countries where it had seemed to be well under control. (AP Photo/Anuthep Cheysakron)
  • A health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to Buddhist monk at Priest Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Thailand had about 7,100 cases, including 63 deaths, in all of last year, in what was regarded as a success story. Taxi drivers are starved for customers, weddings are suddenly canceled, schools are closed, and restaurant service is restricted across much of Asia as the coronavirus makes a resurgence in countries where it had seemed to be well under control. (AP Photo/Anuthep Cheysakron)
  • A woman reacts as a health worker inoculates her with China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine outside their store in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has eased a lockdown in the bustling capital and adjacent provinces to fight economic recession and hunger but has still barred public gatherings this month, when many Roman Catholic festivals are held. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
  • Doctor Kenneth Maturgo takes a photo as a health worker inoculates Leopoldo Lacadan with China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine beside his makeshift store in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has eased a lockdown in the bustling capital and adjacent provinces to fight economic recession and hunger but has still barred public gatherings this month, when many Roman Catholic festivals are held. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
1 / 4

Virus Outbreak Asia

Buddhist monks wait to receive Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines at Priest hospital in Bangkok, Thailand Tuesday, May 18 , 2021. Thailand had about 7,100 cases, including 63 deaths, in all of last year, in what was regarded as a success story. Taxi drivers are starved for customers, weddings are suddenly canceled, schools are closed, and restaurant service is restricted across much of Asia as the coronavirus makes a resurgence in countries where it had seemed to be well under control. (AP Photo/Anuthep Cheysakron)
HUIZHONG WU and ZEN SOO
·5 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taxi drivers are starved for customers, weddings are suddenly canceled, schools are closed, and restaurant service is restricted across much of Asia as the coronavirus makes a resurgence in countries where it had seemed to be well under control.

Sparsely populated Mongolia has seen its death toll soar from 15 to 233, while Taiwan, considered a major success in battling the virus, has recorded more than 1,000 cases since last week and placed over 600,000 people in two-week medical isolation.

Hong Kong and Singapore have postponed a quarantine-free travel bubble for a second time after an outbreak in Singapore of uncertain origin. China, which has all but stamped out local infections, has seen new cases apparently linked to contact with people arriving from abroad.

The resurgence hasn’t come close to the carnage wrought in India and parts of Europe, but it is a keen reminder that the virus remains resilient, despite strict mask mandates, case tracing, mass testing and wider deployment of the newest weapon against it — vaccinations.

That’s setting back efforts to get social and economic life back to normal, particularly in schools and sectors like the hospitality industry that are built on public contact.

In Taiwan, the surge is being driven by the more easily transmissible variant first identified in Britain, according to Chen Chien-jen, an epidemiologist and the island’s former vice president, who led the highly praised pandemic response last year.

Complicating matters are some senior citizens who frequent slightly racy “tea salons” in Taipei's Wanhua neighborhood. They accounted for about 375 of the new cases as of Tuesday, Chen said. The tea shops are known for providing adult entertainment with singing and dancing.

“These seniors, when they go to these places, want to keep it veiled,” Chen said. “When we are conducting the investigation, they may not be honest.”

In Wanhua, normally a bustling area with food stalls, shops and entertainment venues, the Huaxi night market and historic Longshan Buddhist temple are closed.

Kao Yu-chieh, who runs a breakfast shop in the area, said business is down at least 50% since last week.

Cab driver Wang Hsian Jhong said he hasn't had a customer in three days. “Everyone is affected. This is a Taiwan-wide problem. We have to get through it,” he said, puffing on a cigarette on a street in Wanhua.

Schools, gyms and pools are closed in Taipei, and gatherings of more than five people indoors and more than 10 people outdoors are banned. The island shut all schools starting Wednesday.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has sought to reassure a public that is reverting to panic-buying and shunning public places.

“We will continue to strengthen our medical capacity,” Tsai said, adding that vaccines are arriving from abroad.

Malaysia unexpectedly imposed a one-month lockdown through June 7, spooked by a sharp rise in cases, more-infectious variants and weak public compliance with health measures.

It was the second nationwide lockdown in just over a year and came after the country’s cases shot up fourfold since January to more than 474,00. Interstate travel and social activities are banned, schools are shut, and restaurants can provide only takeout service. The government has warned that hospitals have almost maxed out their capacity to take new coronavirus cases.

Singapore has imposed stringent social distancing measures until June 13, restricting public gatherings to two people and banning dine-in service at restaurants.

That came after the number of coronavirus infections of untraceable origin rose to 42 in the past week, from seven the week before. Singapore had previously been held up as a role model after keeping the virus at bay for months.

Schools moved online after students in several institutions tested positive. Wedding receptions are no longer allowed, and funerals are capped at 20 people.

For wedding planner Michelle Lau, at least seven clients either canceled or postponed weddings meant to take place over the next month. Other couples have opted for a simple ceremony without a reception, she said.

Janey Chang, who runs two Latin dance studios in Singapore, says that the tougher restrictions have drastically reduced class size.

“We are taking on fewer students, but the costs such as rent remain the same,” Chang said. "Whether we can continue to operate is highly dependent on the number of coronavirus cases.”

Hong Kong has responded to fresh outbreaks by increasing the quarantine requirement from 14 to 21 days for unvaccinated travelers arriving from “high-risk” countries, including Singapore, Malaysia and Japan, and, farther afield, Argentina, Italy, the Netherlands and Kenya.

China has set up checkpoints at toll booths, airports and railway stations in Liaoning province, where four additional cases were reported Tuesday. Travelers must have proof of a recent negative virus test, and mass testing was ordered in part of Yingkou, a port city with shipping connections to more than 40 countries.

Thailand reported 35 deaths, the highest since the outbreak started, on Tuesday. That brought its number of fatalities to 649, of which 555 have been reported in the latest wave. About three-quarters of Thailand's 116,000 cases have been recorded since the beginning of April.

Thailand had about 7,100 cases, including 63 deaths, in all of last year, in what was regarded as a success story.

The resurgence has posed difficult choices for governments, particularly in poorer nations where lockdown restrictions can increase financial suffering for those already living on the edge of starvation.

In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has eased a lockdown in the bustling capital and adjacent provinces to fight economic recession and hunger but has still barred public gatherings this month, when many Roman Catholic festivals are held.

COVID-19 infections started to spike in March to some of the worst levels in Asia, surging beyond 10,000 a day and prompting Duterte to impose the lockdown in and around Manila in April. The Philippines has reported more than 1.1 million infections with 19,372 deaths, though the surge has begun to ease.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the partial resumption of economic activities, increased noncompliance with restrictions and inadequate tracing of people exposed to the virus combined to spark the steep rise in infections.

Experts said the delivery of vaccines, however delayed and small in amount, also fostered false confidence the pandemic might be ending.

___

Soo reported from Singapore. Associated Press writers Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, and Grant Peck in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • COVID: No need to rush to buy more masks, sufficient supply in Singapore – MTF

    The government assured Singaporeans on Tuesday (18 May) that there are enough face mask supplies in Singapore after it announced that new guidelines will be issued on the use of masks with good filtration capability.

  • ‘Nightmare.’ Tennessee hunter bags turkey, but there’s a disgusting surprise inside it

    The sight could ruin a turkey dinner for most folks.

  • COVID: Singapore to advise use of face masks with good filtration capability

    The Ministry of Health will issue new guidelines on the use of face masks with acceptable bacterial filtration capacity, in partnership with Enterprise Singapore.

  • In Covid era, more people find escape in campers

    For French retiree Jean-Michel Sibois, travelling will no longer be the same in the age of Covid-19. He is now among legions who have bought motorhomes to escape in their own travel bubbles.

  • Goldman Sachs (GS) Considering Hiring Spree in China, Hong Kong

    Goldman Sachs (GS) contemplating to hire more than 400 people in Hong Kong and mainland China, as it intends to bank on the opening up of Beijing's financial sectors to foreign lenders.

  • China to relax birth policy but wary of social risks, sources say

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will tread carefully in relaxing its birth policies for fear of harming social stability, even as the latest census highlights the urgency to address the country's declining birth trends and ageing population, policy sources said. Expectations for birth policy reforms are rising after the 2020 census last week showed China's population grew at its slowest in the last decade since the 1950s as births declined and ageing accelerated. A fertility rate of 1.3 children per woman in 2020, on par with ageing societies like Japan and Italy, underscores the risk for China: the world's second-biggest economy may already be in irreversible population decline without having first accumulated the household wealth of G7 nations.

  • EXPLAINER: How worrying is the variant first seen in India?

    The COVID-19 variant first identified in India has been classified as a “variant of concern” by Britain and the World Health Organization, meaning there is some evidence that it spreads more easily between people, causes more severe disease, or might be less responsive to treatments and vaccines. Figures released by Public Health England show cases of the variant first detected in India have tripled in the past week and experts say it's on track to become the most dominant COVID-19 variant in the country. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, said more information was still needed about the variant's spread globally.

  • Apparently, Bill Gates Has A History Of Being Very Inappropriate With Women At Work

    Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates attend the Goalkeepers event at the Lincoln Center on September 26, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images) On Sunday, The New York Times published a report detailing billionaire Bill Gates’s “questionable behavior” in and outside the workplace, providing some possible insight into his sudden divorce from Melinda French Gates. From Gates’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to a confirmed extramarital affair, it appears that Melinda may have had multiple reasons to end the couple’s 27-year marriage. Despite this, both tweeted statements saying that parting ways was a mutual decision. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” read a joint statement on May 3. But these new details of the billionaire’s relationship with women — specifically women he employed — tell a different story. According to The Times, Melinda most recently grew upset with Gates’ relationship with Epstein — a friendship that began in 2011. Both Epstein and Gates spent time together on multiple occasions, including taking flights on Epstein’s private jet and attending parties, dinners, and meetings at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, often in the company of “young and attractive women.” When the two men’s friendship became public in 2019, Melinda is said to have grown “unhappy” and, at that time, hired divorce lawyers to start the process of dividing the marital assets. But the problems within the couple’s marriage, allegedly as a result of Gates’ behavior, existed long before 2019. In 2000, Gates entered into an extramarital affair with a Microsoft employee. And on more than one occasion, Gates is said to have pursued inappropriate relationships with other employees and subordinates. One such alleged incident occurred in 2006 when Gates attended a presentation by a woman Microsoft employee. Immediately following the presentation, Gates reportedly “emailed the woman to ask her out to dinner,” according to The Times. “If it makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened,” Gates is said to have included in the same email. In a separate trip, which is said to have occurred a few years later, Gates stood behind another woman employee during a cocktail party and said, “I want to see you. Will you have dinner with me?” At least six current or former employees claim Gates made their work environment “uncomfortable.” In 2019, Microsoft’s board of directors opened an investigation into Gates’ 2000 affair, and a year later Gates stepped down from the board. “There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably,” Bridgitt Arnold, a spokeswoman for Gates, told The Times, which was included in the same report. “Gates’s decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter.” The report also alleges that Melinda took issue with how Gates handled a 2018 sexual harassment allegation against his money manager, Michael Larson, of over 30 years. Larson was accused of sexually harassing a manager of a bike shop that Gates’ venture capital firm, Rally Capital, had a vested interest in. After the alleged victim’s attempts to handle the matter personally proved unsuccessful, she sent a letter to the Gateses, under the oversight of a lawyer, asking for help. Gates then supposedly moved to settle the matter “confidentially,” and the woman signed a nondisclosure agreement in exchange for an undisclosed payment. Larson continued, and remains, at his job. Melinda reportedly “wasn’t satisfied” with Gates’ decision. So far, a spokesperson for Bill Gates has denied any relationship beyond philanthropy with Epstein and also denied his alleged behavior as the cause of couple’s divorce. “It is extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published about the cause, the circumstances, and the timeline of Bill Gates’s divorce,” Arnold told The Times. “The rumors and speculation surrounding Gates’s divorce are becoming increasingly absurd, and it’s unfortunate that people who have little to no knowledge of the situation are being characterized as ‘sources.'” Meanwhile, Melinda has refrained from speaking publicly about the circumstances of her divorce since tweeting their joint statement. In court documents filed in Seattle, Melinda’s reason for divorce was that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Melinda Gates Gave Trump A D- For COVID-19How Bill & Melinda Gates Work Well At WorkMelinda Gates On Closing The Gender Wage Gap

  • Doctors Explain the Fatal ‘Black Fungus’ Rising Among COVID-19 Patients in India

    The fungal infection is rare in the U.S.—but it has a 54% mortality rate.

  • Kenya Moore and Melissa Gorga Nail Wedding Guest Style in Dazzling Dresses

    Fresh off their tropical vacation (filled with sexy swim looks) for a new series set to stream on Peacock, Kenya Moore and Melissa Gorga had another stylish meetup. On May 16, both ladies attended celebrity makeup artist George Miguel and Charles Arnone's New York City wedding. Naturally, each 'Wife served up a unique and fabulous take on wedding guest style. Kenya looked like springtime personified in a black and pink floral-print dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. She paired the sleek frock with black and clear strap heels. The Real Housewives of Atlanta entrepreneur styled her hair into soft, voluminous waves, and she topped off her look with a bright pink pout. Melissa, on the other hand, opted for some shimmer. The Real Housewives of New Jersey boutique owner shone in a multicolored sequin minidress paired with metallic stilettos. Her hair was styled into a high ponytail, and she sported a soft, glam makeup look. Melissa was accompanied by her husband, Joe Gorga, who looked sharp in a gray blazer, which he wore with a white button-up shirt and black pants. Full Episodes Catch Up on RHONJ Season 11 in the Free Bravo App! Photo: Kenya Moore/Instagram View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) "Oh, look who I found. I found the ATL in New York City," Melissa shared in an Instagram Story while smiling and posing with Kenya. Photo: Melissa Gorga/Instagram Melissa isn't the only RHONJ 'Wife Kenya has become friendly with. Last week, the Atlanta mom took to IG to share that her daughter, Brooklyn Daly, had received a "surprise gift" from her new pal, Teresa Giudice. Want more RHOA? Catch up through the Bravo app.

  • Shark kills surfer off Australian east coast

    A surfer was killed by a shark on Tuesday off the Australian east coast, police said. The man, aged in his 50s, had been surfing off Forster, 220 kilometers (137 miles) north of Sydney, when he was attacked late in the morning, a police statement said. The Ambulance Service said the man could not be resuscitated despite the best efforts of paramedics and bystanders at the scene.

  • Taiwan gets 400,000-dose vaccine boost as COVID cases rise

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will get 400,000 more AstraZeneca Plc COVID-19 doses on Wednesday from the COVAX global sharing programme, the government said, as it faces a dwindling supply of shots during a spike in domestic infections. Taiwan has reported almost 1,000 new infections during the past week or so, leading to new curbs in the capital, Taipei, and shocking a population that had become accustomed to life carrying on almost normally. But its stock of vaccines is rapidly falling.

  • 7 significant scenes that were cut from the final season of 'Game of Thrones'

    The episode scripts for HBO's hit series are available to read at the Writer's Guild Foundation library in Los Angeles, so Insider took a look.

  • Corgi puppy given to Queen while Prince Philip was in hospital dies

    One of the Queen's two new puppies, given to her while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, has reportedly died. Fergus, a young corgi puppy, was one of the pair given to the Queen after Prince Philip fell ill in February. She was apparently left "devastated" after the puppy died over the weekend, a month after the death of her husband aged 99. A source told The Sun: "The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband." The Queen saw Fergus and a corgi called Muick as a "distraction" while she was grieving, a royal expert had said. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: "The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone.

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • Missouri farmer killed two men over $215,000 cattle contract, federal prosecutors say

    Human remains were found by law enforcement on his 74-acre farm in 2019.

  • Sussex Royal loses its lustre as Duke and Duchess call in the liquidators

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have formally liquidated one of their sole-remaining British companies, marking the final nail in the coffin for Sussex Royal. Documents filed with Companies House revealed that MWX Trading confirmed on May 5 that it was winding up and a liquidator was appointed on May 14. The couple established the company in August 2019, naming their lawyer, Gerrard Tyrrell, as its secretary and Natalie Campbell, who worked for their charitable foundation Sussex Royal, as director. They registered it at Companies House and used the business to apply for trademarks. Ms Campbell and Mr Tyrrell were later replaced by James Holt, the couple’s former head of communications who was recently appointed executive director of their Archewell Foundation and is relocating to the US. The Duke and Duchess are also in the process of liquidating the company formerly known as Sussex Royal, The Telegraph understands. When the couple announced they were stepping back from their roles as working members of the Royal family they were told they could no longer use the name, and so changed it last July to MWX Foundation. Despite reports suggesting that MWX stood for Markle Windsor or Mountbatten Windsor, using the X from Sussex, sources claimed the name was just created from random letters and had no special significance. Sussex Royal was announced with much fanfare in July 2019, shortly after it was confirmed that the Sussexes were breaking away from the Royal Foundation, the charitable vehicle they had shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Company accounts revealed last year that it had £99,000 in the bank and would cost £16,000 to wind down. They also showed that the charity was owed £200,000 from an unidentified source. Accounts for the MWX Foundation, of which the Duke remains sole director, reveal that the £200,000 has now been repaid. The moves to formally wind up both companies come as the Sussexes continue to sign lucrative deals with business partners in the US via their new US-based Archewell Foundation, most recently announcing a partnership with consumer goods giant Proctor & Gamble.

  • Two women killed and five wounded in shooting ambush of party bus in Oakland

    Two women were killed and five others injured after a party bus shooting in California. Police say that the bus was riddled with bullet holes after it was shot at at least 70 times during two ambushes in Oakland. One victim died on the bus and another at the hospital after the violent scenes unfolded during a 21st birthday party, according to reports.

  • China says U.S. threatening peace as warship transits Taiwan Strait

    China accused the United States on Wednesday of threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait after a U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from its giant neighbour. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Tuesday in accordance with international law.

  • 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer issues shockingly offensive defense of client's role in Capitol riot

    Albert Watkins, the attorney for Jacob Chansley (perhaps better known as "QAnon Shaman"), spoke on the record with Talking Points Memo about his client's alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In the interview, published by TPM on Tuesday, Watkins used shockingly offensive language in an attempt to defend Chansley's alleged actions, saying Chansley has Asperger's syndrome, and asserting that other participants in the riot have intellectual disabilities that were to blame. "These are people with brain damage," he said. He also claimed they were subjected to what he described as the most powerful propaganda campaign since Adolf Hitler's. Read the full, graphic passage from the TPM story below. I spoke to the "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley's attorney, Albert Watkins, for this story. Here's what he had to say... https://t.co/6gZ2jzPvSh pic.twitter.com/b4w62dYvLN — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) May 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyMcConnell expresses 'surprising' openness to Jan. 6 commission7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ouster