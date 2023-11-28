Restringing of Evansville's Christmas tree aims to start anew

EVANSVILLE — Treegate, they might have called it in the 70s. But the saga of Evansville's city Christmas tree is more a matter of embarrassment than scandal.

Monday brought an ending of sorts to the ridicule and sometimes not-so-friendly back and forth that greeted Facebook photos of the tree at the Civic Center after the initial lighting event earlier this month. Workers from Wilde Horticulture, a local landscaping company, were seen restringing the lights that many Facebook users had denounced as a disjointed, unsightly mess.

There was no denying the backlash that had brought the city to this point.

One photo of the newly lighted — and donated — tree posted by community organization Downtown Evansville Indiana on Nov. 16 generated 1,400 comments. Many commenters compared it unfavorably to nearby Owensboro, Kentucky's Christmas tree. But Owensboro had purchased its tree for more than $75,000.

Just four days later, Wilde Horticulture took down the lights in front of the Civic Center. The tree remained bare for days.

Monday's restringing was done free of charge to the city and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Building Authority, which owns the Civic Center and its grounds.

The work actually began on Saturday, said Brian Wildeman, owner of Wilde Horticulture.

A worker restrings the lights on Evansville's Civic Center Christmas tree on Monday, Nov. 27.

Wildeman freely admitted on the scene that the original version of the tree, with its vertically strung lights and uneven horizontal patterns, had been a "fiasco." He spoke of a committee, including the mayor's office, that had efforted to fix the tree possibly in time to unveil it anew Monday night.

"I know they’re doing something tonight with whatever they're doing, so the official answer from the committee is to not make a comment," he said.

So what happened when the city took its first pass at stringing the lights?

The work was done by employees of city government's Street Maintenance department, said Dave Rector, the Building Authority's director. But one employee was missing this time.

"There was one fella that was many years involved in it. He did retire," Rector said.

The city employees who initially strung the tree did so during the workday, Rector said, so yes, they were being paid.

"It took one day — probably a good part of a whole day," Rector said, noting the tree's size.

Josh Armstrong, Downtown Evansville Indiana's director, was taken off guard by the reaction to his group's Facebook post about the lighting of the tree in its earlier incarnation.

"We were just sharing that it happened, and then it just kind of blew up," Armstrong. "I mean, it's a natural tree. It always is not going to look real even."

But Armstrong also thinks Monday's restringing needed to happen.

"There is a team working on restringing it with lights in a more, uh, conscientious way, let's say," he said.

