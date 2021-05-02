As Scottish election day nears, the SNP suddenly finds itself with much to fret about

Lib Dem Molly Nolan is hoping to emulate her hero, the late Charles Kennedy

With Nicola Sturgeon switching tack – again – in her bid for an overall majority in Thursday’s vote, it’s pretty clear that whilst this may be the most boring election most people can remember, most evidence suggests that as of now the result is balanced on a knife-edge.

This is perhaps a major surprise, given that for months it was being predicted that the SNP was heading for an easy victory. However, as we get closer to election day, most opinion polls say that that is no longer the case.

Several surveys last week detected a significant fall in the nationalists’ support, so much so that on that basis Sir John Curtice said that the chances of an overall majority for the SNP might be as low as 30 per cent.

However, a new Panelbase poll in The Sunday Times saw an improvement in the separatists’ showing, to the extent that they might, after all, get to 65 seats in the 129-seat Scottish Parliament – and thus a majority over all other parties. But a BMG survey for the Sunday Herald pointed in the opposite direction and reckons the SNP are romping home to a big victory with 68 seats.

As ever with polls, it’s up to the readers – and political parties – to decide which one they believe.

As we head for election day, it would appear that Nicola Sturgeon is seeking to get away from the idea that this vote is all about independence, which is the tactic that both Tories and Lib Dems are homing in on. They are urging people to deny her the majority, which she says would make it impossible for Boris Johnson to block another independence referendum.

She would rather campaign with a straightforward personal attack against the Prime Minister, asking voters who they’d prefer to run their lives – her or Boris?

In spite of the polls, where one suggests it’s nip and tuck about whether the Nats will win more seats, while the other suggests big gains, there are definite worries in the SNP camp that they might lose some seats.

Top of that list is Caithness, Sutherland and Ross, where the 23-year-old Lib Dem Molly Nolan is hoping to emulate her hero, the late Charles Kennedy, also then 23, and wrest a Highland seat from a minister.

Charles Kennedy did it in 1983, knocking over Conservative minister Hamish Gray, whereas Plockton Academy and Harvard educated Molly Nolan is on target to beat Maree Todd, the SNP’s childcare minister.

The corresponding Westminster constituency is already – just – in Lib Dem hands, and they’re throwing everything at winning this Holyrood seat, including a visit last week by their leader, Sir Ed Davey.

Tactical voting by traditional Tory supporters against the SNP’s plans for another independence referendum would win it for Nolan, who’d be Holyrood’s youngest MSP.

Party leaders descending on a constituency usually means they think they’re either going to win it, or because they think they’re in danger of losing it. Tory strategists reckon it was for the latter reason that the First Minister went canvassing in South Perthshire and Kinross last week.

Tory shadow minister Liz Smith, who has been whittling away at the SNP majority for several years, is tipped to beat the Nats’ Jim Fairlie for the seat - Ken Jack/Corbis News

The popular and long-time SNP Cabinet minister, Roseanna Cunningham, has now retired and the well-known Tory shadow minister, Liz Smith, who has been whittling away at the SNP majority for several years, is tipped to beat the Nats’ Jim Fairlie for the seat. And, in a tit for tat exchange, she is banking on the sizeable Lib Dem vote switching to her to stop the SNP.

Also in her favour is the fact that parts of the constituency have increasingly become home to people who are not traditional SNP voters, and who commute to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Bound to be disappointed by the weekend polls is Anas Sarwar, the Labour leader. Although his personal standing with the electors is improving, this popularity is so far not transferring to his party, which is still being tipped to finish third, behind the SNP and Tories.