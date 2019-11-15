Results: Absolute Software Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Investors in Absolute Software Corporation (TSE:ABT) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.4% to close at CA$8.22 following the release of its first-quarter results. Revenues were US$26m, approximately in line with what analysts expected, although earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.08, an impressive 78% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what top analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent forecasts to see whether analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Check out our latest analysis for Absolute Software

TSX:ABT Past and Future Earnings, November 15th 2019 More

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Absolute Software's six analysts is for revenues of US$104.7m in 2020, which would reflect an okay 4.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings per share are expected to sink 13% to US$0.21 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$104.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.19 in 2020. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a decent improvement in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$7.19, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Absolute Software, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$9.06 and the most bearish at US$6.42 per share. This shows there is still quite a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

In addition, we can look to Absolute Software's past performance and see whether business is expected to improve, and if the company is expected to perform better than wider market. Analysts are definitely expecting Absolute Software's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 4.4% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.2% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same market, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 16% next year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, analysts also expect Absolute Software to grow slower than the wider market.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that the consensus upgraded its earnings per share estimates, showing a clear improvement in sentiment around Absolute Software's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although analyst forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider market. The consensus price target held steady at US$7.19, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on analysts' estimated valuations.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Absolute Software. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Absolute Software going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.