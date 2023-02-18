Results: Alfen N.V. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Shareholders might have noticed that Alfen N.V. (AMS:ALFEN) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.9% to €77.16 in the past week. Alfen reported €440m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of €2.43 beat expectations, being 6.4% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Alfen

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Alfen's five analysts is for revenues of €572.4m in 2023, which would reflect a huge 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 22% to €3.00. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €566.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of €3.01 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at €115. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Alfen analyst has a price target of €143 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €65.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 30% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 33% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.6% per year. So although Alfen is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Alfen analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Alfen (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Heineken (AMS:HEIA) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To €1.23

    Heineken N.V. ( AMS:HEIA ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 2nd of May to €1.23...

  • Novabase S.G.P.S Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations

    Novabase S.G.P.S ( FRA:NVQ ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €163.9m (up 18% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Individual investors own 31% of AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited (JSE:ACT) shares but private companies control 33% of the company

    If you want to know who really controls AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited ( JSE:ACT ), then you'll have to...

  • AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Drop

    The Australian dollar has dropped again during the trading session on Friday, as it looks like we are going to continue to see a lot of negativity out there.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing VIB Vermögen AG (ETR:VIH1) By 37%?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of VIB Vermögen AG...

  • Nestlé Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues In Line With Expectations

    Nestlé ( VTX:NESN ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: CHF94.8b (up 8.4% from FY 2021). Net income...

  • Russia’s Shadow Oil Tanker Fleet Becomes Everyone Else’s Problem

    (Bloomberg) -- A $2.2 billion fleet of oil tankers has been assembled to keep Russian crude and fuels exports flowing. Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnTrump Defends ‘Access Hollywood’ Hot Mic Comments in Carroll DepositionVince McMahon Is Asking $9 Billion for His Wrestling EmpireUnidentified Balloon Prompts Chinese City to Clear the SkiesWall Street Is Baffled by the Stock MarketNow, as some freight rates surge, executives are s

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s dive into the details and find out wh

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in Rivian in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been among Wall Street's biggest disappointments. Rivian is an automotive start-up trying to build enough vehicles to become profitable. Competitor Tesla made the same journey years before, and looking at that process can give you some clues to the potential challenges facing Rivian.

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Analysts Say, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    Say ‘electric vehicle’ these days, and Elon Musk is probably the first association that will come to mind. After all, he’s a headline machine – but his Tesla company has proven that the EV market can be profitable for automakers and investors alike. But cars aren’t the only game in town for investors who want to buy into the EV sector, and worthwhile stocks don’t need to have Tesla-level prices. EVs are bringing a range of supporting technologies and infrastructure with them, from battery manufa

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. To Prepare, Take Warren Buffett's Advice.

    The market hasn't entered the optimistic growth phase known as a bull market yet. History has shown us that bull markets always follow bear markets. Does a new bull market mean your chances of investing like Warren Buffett are over?

  • 10 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett is known to shake markets with his investment moves. In Q4 2022, Warren Buffett […]

  • Is This the Start of a Nightmare for AbbVie Stock?

    With a small army of Wall Street analysts predicting on average that AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) revenue will shrink in 2023 as well as in 2024, investors are right to be cautious, and perhaps even a bit skittish. Let's answer those two questions by examining why people might be rightfully bearish about AbbVie's prospects over the next few years. Pretty much everyone agrees that AbbVie's revenue is going to take a hit quite soon.

  • CSX Boosts Investors' Wealth, Offers 10% Dividend Hike

    CSX has a solid dividend growth record over the past five years.

  • Boeing offers CEO $5.3 million incentive to stay through recovery

    (Reuters) -Boeing on Friday awarded Chief Executive Dave Calhoun an incentive worth approximately $5.29 million to induce him to stay throughout the company's recovery from the twin crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and two deadly 737 MAX crashes that led to the fleet’s grounding. Boeing's board of directors on Feb. 16 approved giving 25,000 in restricted stock units to Calhoun, which will vest in two installments on the first and second anniversary of the grant, according to regulatory filings by the company published on Friday. The move suggests Boeing's current board of directors may not seek to replace Calhoun with a new CEO until at least the mid 2020s, when the company is expected to return to pre-pandemic production rates.

  • 65.06% of Michael Burry's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Michael Burry gained fame for correctly predicting the crash in the housing market during the great financial crisis.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, you can directly visit Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were among the notable […]

  • ASML’s Big Bet on China Is Starting to Backfire Over Data Thefts

    (Bloomberg) -- In the 10 years that Peter Wennink has run ASML Holding NV, China has gone from a rounding error to the chip-technology company’s third-biggest market. After new revelations about data theft linked to the country, questions are now mounting over the risks associated with that growth.Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnTrump Defends ‘Access Hollywood’ Hot Mic Comments in Carroll DepositionVince McMahon Is Asking $9 Bill

  • Meta just gave thousands of employees poor performance reviews that could clear the way for more layoffs during its ‘Year of Efficiency’

    Threat comes after 11,000 workers lost their jobs in November.

  • Another ‘Volmageddon’? JPMorgan becomes the latest to warn about an increasingly popular short-term options strategy.

    "While history doesn’t repeat, it often rhymes, and current selling of 0DTE (zero day to expiry), daily and weekly options is having a similar impact on markets," says JPM's Marko Kolanovic.