Results: Aperam S.A. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

It's been a good week for Aperam S.A. (AMS:APAM) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 6.4% to €30.10. The results were mixed; although revenues of €1.8b fell 14% short of analyst estimates, statutory earnings per share (EPS) of €1.64 beat expectations by 14%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Aperam after the latest results.

Check out our latest analysis for Aperam

After the latest results, the consensus from Aperam's nine analysts is for revenues of €6.87b in 2023, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 13% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to tumble 68% to €4.52 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €6.75b and earnings per share (EPS) of €4.57 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With no major changes to earnings forecasts, the consensus price target fell 9.8% to €35.61, suggesting that the analysts might have previously been hoping for an earnings upgrade. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Aperam analyst has a price target of €58.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €25.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Story continues

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Aperam's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 11% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 8.3% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 3.2% annually for the foreseeable future. The forecasts do look bearish for Aperam, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. The consensus also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that sales are performing in line with expectations. Plus, our data suggests that Aperam is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Aperam's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Aperam. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Aperam analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Aperam has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here