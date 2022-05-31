Results: Arvida Group Limited Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Arvida Group Limited (NZSE:ARV) came out with its yearly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues disappointed slightly, as sales of NZ$208m were 4.4% below what the analysts had predicted. Profits were a relative bright spot, with statutory per-share earnings of NZ$0.32 coming in 13% above what was anticipated. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

View our latest analysis for Arvida Group

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Arvida Group from four analysts is for revenues of NZ$257.5m in 2023 which, if met, would be a sizeable 24% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 36% to NZ$0.18 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of NZ$260.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of NZ$0.11 in 2023. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the sizeable expansion in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target fell 5.7% to NZ$2.10, suggesting the increase in earnings forecasts was not enough to offset other the analysts concerns. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Arvida Group analyst has a price target of NZ$2.30 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at NZ$1.70. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Arvida Group is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Arvida Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 24% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Arvida Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Arvida Group following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Arvida Group analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Arvida Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

