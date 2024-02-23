Results: The Augusta Chronicle's Augusta-Area Student of the Week reader poll

The results are in for The Augusta Chronicle’s Augusta-Area Student of the Week.

In this week’s poll, Greenbrier High School’s Sydney MacDonald took the top spot with 46.74% of the vote. Alleluia Community School's Halle Janik finished second with 35.77%.

The scholars featured in these polls represent the best recent academic performers from throughout the Augusta area.

Nominations are now being accepted for future polls. Please email studentoftheweek@augustachronicle.com. Augusta-area high-school pupils from Georgia and South Carolina schools are eligible.

