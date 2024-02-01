Results: The Augusta Chronicle's Augusta-Area Student of the Week reader poll

Joe Hotchkiss, Augusta Chronicle
·1 min read
Black Graduation Cap with Degree
It's time for readers to nominate their choices for The Augusta Chronicle’s Augusta-Area Student of the Week.

In this week’s poll, Midland Valley High School’s London Smith took the top spot with 91.53% of the vote. The Academy of Richmond County's Mariah White finished second with 2.22%.

The scholars featured in these polls represent the best recent academic performers from throughout the Augusta area.

Nominations are now being accepted for future polls. Please email studentoftheweek@augustachronicle.com. Augusta-area high-school pupils from Georgia and South Carolina schools are eligible.

