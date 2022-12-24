Results: Aurubis AG Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

As you might know, Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) recently reported its annual numbers. Revenues were €19b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at €16.37, an impressive 50% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from six analysts covering Aurubis is for revenues of €16.4b in 2023, implying an uneasy 12% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 53% to €7.66 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €16.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of €7.00 in 2023. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Aurubis' earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target rose 6.9% to €84.00, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Aurubis analyst has a price target of €110 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €56.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 12% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 14% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 2.9% annually for the foreseeable future. The forecasts do look bearish for Aurubis, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Aurubis following these results. They also made no changes to their revenue estimates, implying the business is not expected to experience any major impacts to the sales trajectory in the near term, even though sales are expected to trail the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

