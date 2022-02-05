Results: The AZEK Company Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

As you might know, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) recently reported its first-quarter numbers. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$260m were in line with what the analysts predicted, AZEK surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.11 per share, a notable 18% above expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from AZEK's 14 analysts is for revenues of US$1.38b in 2022, which would reflect a solid 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 40% to US$0.90. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.38b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.89 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With no major changes to earnings forecasts, the consensus price target fell 9.1% to US$47.93, suggesting that the analysts might have previously been hoping for an earnings upgrade. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AZEK at US$58.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$42.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that AZEK's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 18% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 30% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.3% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while AZEK's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on AZEK. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for AZEK going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for AZEK that you should be aware of.

