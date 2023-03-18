Results: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Shareholders might have noticed that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) filed its annual result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.5% to €94.85 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of €143b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Bayerische Motoren Werke surprised by delivering a statutory profit of €27.31 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Bayerische Motoren Werke's 17 analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be €144.7b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 49% to €14.12 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €142.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of €13.65 in 2023. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at €105, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Bayerische Motoren Werke, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €156 and the most bearish at €78.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Bayerische Motoren Werke's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 1.5% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 6.3% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 2.8% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Bayerische Motoren Werke is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Bayerische Motoren Werke following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Bayerische Motoren Werke's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €105, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Bayerische Motoren Werke (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

