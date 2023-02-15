Results: Bell Food Group AG Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Bell Food Group AG (VTX:BELL) came out with its yearly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasts think of the company following this report. The result was positive overall - although revenues of CHF4.3b were in line with what the analyst predicted, Bell Food Group surprised by delivering a statutory profit of CHF20.37 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what expert is forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their mind on Bell Food Group after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Bell Food Group from one analyst is for revenues of CHF4.47b in 2023 which, if met, would be a modest 3.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be CHF20.37, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of CHF4.48b and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF20.43 in 2023. The consensus analyst doesn't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 5.5% to CHF280despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystare reflecting the predictability of Bell Food Group's earnings by assigning a price premium.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analyst is definitely expecting Bell Food Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 3.6% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.5% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.2% annually. Bell Food Group is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analyst holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analyst believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bell Food Group that you should be aware of.

