Results: Bumble Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Lifted This Year's Outlook

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Shareholders of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 17% to US$25.54 following its latest first-quarter results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$211m were what the analysts expected, Bumble surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.13 per share, instead of the previously forecast loss. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Check out our latest analysis for Bumble

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Bumble's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$936.0m in 2022, which would reflect a decent 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Bumble is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.24 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$940.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.07 in 2022. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a massive increase in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target fell 8.7% to US$30.69, suggesting the increase in earnings forecasts was not enough to offset other the analysts concerns. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Bumble, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$45.00 and the most bearish at US$20.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 22% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 27% annual growth over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 13% per year. So although Bumble is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Bumble following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Bumble analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Bumble has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

