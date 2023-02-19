Results: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

The full-year results for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (AMS:CCEP) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners reported €17b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of €3.29 beat expectations, being 6.6% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' 16 analysts is for revenues of €18.1b in 2023, which would reflect a reasonable 4.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be €3.36, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €18.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of €3.37 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of €59.55, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €69.00 and the most bearish at €46.50 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Story continues

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 4.5% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 7.9% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 81 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Coca-Cola Europacific Partners analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here