Results: Fly Leasing Limited Delivered A Surprise Loss And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts

Shareholders of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 14% to US$7.17 following its latest third-quarter results. It was a pretty bad result overall, with revenues coming in 23% lower than the analysts predicted. Unsurprisingly, the statutory profit the analysts had been forecasting evaporated, turning into a loss of US$0.26 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Fly Leasing, is for revenues of US$326.8m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 20% reduction in Fly Leasing's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dive 51% to US$1.82 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$340.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.73 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that while sentiment around revenues has declined following the latest results, the analysts are now more bullish on the company's earnings power.

The consensus price target fell 7.3% to US$12.63, with the analysts signalling that the weaker revenue outlook was a more powerful indicator than the upgraded EPS forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Fly Leasing at US$17.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$8.50. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 20%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 5.7% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.7% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Fly Leasing's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Fly Leasing's earnings potential next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Fly Leasing going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Fly Leasing (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

