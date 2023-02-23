Results: Focus Point Holdings Berhad Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Focus Point Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FOCUSP) just released its latest annual results and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.2% to hit RM249m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at RM0.11, some 6.6% above whatthe analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Focus Point Holdings Berhad's two analysts are now forecasting revenues of RM265.3m in 2023. This would be a reasonable 6.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be RM0.11, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM261.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.10 in 2023. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Focus Point Holdings Berhad's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of RM1.60, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Focus Point Holdings Berhad's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 6.6% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.3% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 7.0% per year. Focus Point Holdings Berhad is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Focus Point Holdings Berhad's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Focus Point Holdings Berhad you should know about.

