LIVE RESULTS: Georgia holds congressional primary runoff elections

Georgia is holding several congressional primary runoff elections on Tuesday. Polls closed at 7 p.m. local time.

Georgia Republican runoffs:

6th Congressional District:

Republicans Jake Evans and Rich McCormick will compete to determine which candidate will get the Republican nomination for a seat in Georgia's newly drawn 6th Congressional District.

Evans, an attorney who also formerly served as state ethics commission chair, secured former President Donald Trump's endorsement but trailed behind McCormick in the May 24 primary. McCormick, an emergency medicine physician, won 43.1% of the vote, while Evans won 23%. The winner of the two will face Democrat Bob Christian in November.

7th Congressional District:

Republicans Michael Corbin and Mark Gonsalves will compete in the runoff, and the winner will face Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath in November to gain control of Georgia's redrawn 7th Congressional District in metro Atlanta.

Corbin, a telecommunications professional, led in the Republican primary with 41.4% of the vote, while Gonsalves earned 26.2%. The district is considered a safe seat for Democrats, and McBath is expected to win.

10th Congressional District:

Another Trump-endorsed candidate, Rep. Vernon Jones, was solidly defeated by Mike Collins in a runoff race to win the safely-Republican 10th Congressional District seat vacated by Rep. Jody Hice, who ran for Georgia secretary of state and lost.

In November, Collins will face the winner of the Democratic runoff election featuring Tabitha Johnson-Greene and Jessica Allison Fore.

