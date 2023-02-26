Results: GHL Systems Berhad Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

As you might know, GHL Systems Berhad (KLSE:GHLSYS) just kicked off its latest yearly results with some very strong numbers. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 3.9% to hit RM411m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at RM0.025, some 8.8% above whatthe analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the latest results, GHL Systems Berhad's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of RM442.1m in 2023. This would be a reasonable 7.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 21% to RM0.03. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM437.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.029 in 2023. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of RM1.00, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on GHL Systems Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM1.15 and the most bearish at RM0.80 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 7.7% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 7.8% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 12% annually. So although GHL Systems Berhad is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around GHL Systems Berhad's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that GHL Systems Berhad's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for GHL Systems Berhad going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for GHL Systems Berhad you should be aware of.

