Results: Information Services Corporation Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Information Services Corporation (TSE:ISV) defied analyst predictions to release its first-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Information Services beat earnings, with revenues hitting CA$44m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 15%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, Information Services' five analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be CA$172.5m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to crater 23% to CA$1.50 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$171.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$1.58 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at CA$27.50, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Information Services at CA$31.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CA$25.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Information Services' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 1.5% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 13% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.3% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Information Services is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CA$27.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

