Results: Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Delivered A Surprise Loss And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) came out with its full-year results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues came in at US$455m, in line with estimates, while Mayville Engineering Company reported a statutory loss of US$0.37 per share, well short of prior analyst forecasts for a profit. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the latest results, Mayville Engineering Company's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$510.3m in 2022. This would be a decent 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Mayville Engineering Company forecast to report a statutory profit of US$1.06 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$510.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.41 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a pretty serious reduction to EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target fell 24% to US$15.67, with the analysts clearly linking lower forecast earnings to the performance of the stock price. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Mayville Engineering Company, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$19.00 and the most bearish at US$13.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Mayville Engineering Company's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Mayville Engineering Company's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 12% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 1.7% a year over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.2% per year. Not only are Mayville Engineering Company's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Mayville Engineering Company. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Mayville Engineering Company's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Mayville Engineering Company. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Mayville Engineering Company going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Mayville Engineering Company that you should be aware of.

