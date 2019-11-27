Results: MBB SE Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

As you might know, MBB SE (ETR:MBB) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 4.4% to hit €128m. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at €2.34, some 6.4% above what analysts had expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what top analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest forecasts to see what analysts are expecting for next year.

View our latest analysis for MBB

XTRA:MBB Past and Future Earnings, November 27th 2019 More

Taking into account the latest results, MBB's five analysts currently expect revenues in 2019 to be €555.9m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Earnings per share are expected to plunge 39% to €2.45 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, analysts had been modelling revenues of €556.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of €2.25 in 2019. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on MBB's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at €77.33, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values MBB at €88.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €64.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Further, we can compare these estimates to past performance, and see how MBB forecasts compare to the wider market's forecast performance. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 1.6% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 19% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same market are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.4% next year. It's pretty clear that MBB's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider market.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards MBB following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although analyst forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider market. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for MBB going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We also provide an overview of the MBB Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.