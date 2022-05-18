Results: Neo Performance Materials Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

A week ago, Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.3% to hit US$166m. Neo Performance Materials also reported a statutory profit of US$0.54, which was an impressive 29% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Neo Performance Materials are now predicting revenues of US$623.2m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a notable 8.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 39% to US$1.71. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$611.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.34 in 2022. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the very substantial lift in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The average the analysts price target fell 7.7% to CA$24.56, suggesting thatthe analysts have other concerns, and the improved earnings per share outlook was not enough to allay them. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Neo Performance Materials analyst has a price target of CA$31.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$17.47. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Neo Performance Materials' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 6.6% annually. So it's clear with the acceleration in growth, Neo Performance Materials is expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Neo Performance Materials' earnings potential next year. On the plus side, they made no changes to their revenue estimates - and they expect sales to perform better than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Neo Performance Materials going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for Neo Performance Materials (2 are potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

