Here are the results of Saturday's elections in Northeast Louisiana

Northeast Louisiana voters made their choices clear in the primary elections on Saturday. The results are unofficial until verified, but there were no votes left to count as of early Monday.

Here are the results of all of Saturday's municipal elections in Northeast Louisiana. Outright election winners are in Bold and those who qualified for a runoff are in Bold Italic. Those who received more than 50% of the vote won their races. In cases where no one got to 50%, the top two vote-getters go on to face each other in the Nov. 18 general election.

Multi-Parish

State Senator - 33rd Senatorial District

Stewart Cathey, Jr. , Republican − 1,198 votes, 52%

Harvey 'Ned" White, Republican − 1,110 votes, 48%

Voter Turnout: 32.9%

State Senator - 34th Senatorial District

Katrina Jackson , Democrat − 5,840 votes, 84%

James "Joeboy" Smith, Republican − 1,090 votes, 16%

Voter Turnout: 22.0%

State Representative - 15th Representative District

Foy Gadberry , Republican − 5,340 votes, 55%

Randall "Scotty" Robinson, Republican − 4,457 votes, 45%

Voter Turnout: 33.2%

State Representative - 19th Representative District

"Norm" Davis, Independent − 748 votes, 32%

Francis Thompson , Republican − 1,554 votes, 68%

Voter Turnout: 32.8%

State Representative − 20th Representative District

Kevin Bates, Republican − 221 votes, 29%

Neil Riser , Republican − 532 votes, 71%

Voter Turnout: 32.3%

State Representative - 21st Representative District

James "Jimmie" Davis, Jr., Democrat − 562 votes, 35%

C. Travis Johnson , Democrat − 982 votes, 61%

Clark White, Jr., Democrat − 73 votes, 5%

Caldwell

Sheriff

Clay Bennett , Independent − 2,255 votes, 72%

Mitch Bratton, No Party − 742 votes, 24%

Bernard Morgan − 127 votes, 4%

Voter Turnout: 51.5%

Police Juror District 1

Jimmy "Jim Bo" Evans , No Party − 284 votes, 61%

Kenneth "Speck" Graham, Independent − 185 votes, 39%

Voter Turnout: 54.8%

Police Juror District 2

Lanny Dark, Independent − 215 votes, 44%

Rudy Guerrero , Republican − 272 votes, 56%

Voter Turnout: 51.0%

Police Juror District 3

Mark Black , Republican − 256 votes, 55%

"J.R." Busby, Republican − 206 votes, 45%

Voter Turnout: 51.0%

Police Juror District 4

Kevin Martin , Independent − 171 votes, 57%

Dexter Moffitt, Democrat − 129 votes, 43%

Voter Turnout: 41.8%

Police Juror District 6

William Adkins , Republican − 265 votes, 64%

C.M. "B-Line" Exline, Republican − 149 votes, 36%

Voter Turnout: 45.8%

Police Juror District 7

Hershel Volentine , Independent − 380 votes, 73%

Jeffrey "Jeff" Wyant, Republican − 139 votes, 27%

Voter Turnout: 58.5%

Councilmen Town of Columbia

Betty Robinson, Democrat − 41 votes, 31%

"Wes" Williamson , Republican − 91 votes, 69%

Voter Turnout: 57.4%

Town of Columbia - COP Elected to Appointed

Yes: 60 votes, 47%

No: 69 votes, 53%

Voter Turnout: 56.1%

East Carroll

Police Juror District 2

Kofi N. Darden , Democrat − 178 votes, 65%

Tarsha L. Matthews, Democrat − 59 votes, 22%

Tomeka "Vellas" Thomas, No Party − 32 votes, 12%

Voter Turnout: 28.1%

Police Juror District 3

Albert Dismuke, Democrat − 61 votes, 23%

Lloyd "Mookie" Whaley , Democrat − 207 votes, 77%

Voter Turnout: 25.8%

Police Juror District 4

LaKisha L. Griffin, Democrat − 16 votes, 5%

Shafonda Robertson-Brown, Democrat − 65 votes, 21%

Kendall L. Thompson , Democrat − 225 votes, 74%

Voter Turnout: 29.4%

Police Juror District 5

Roger Odell Clement , Independent − 279 votes, 65%

Tyler Webb, Independent − 149 votes, 35%

Voter Turnout: 48.6%

Franklin

Assessor

Adron Henderson , Republican − 3,122 votes, 57%

Stephen Paul Smith, Republican − 1,249 votes, 23%

Darrell D. Teats, Democrat − 1,076 votes, 20%

Voter Turnout: 41.3%

Police Juror District 1

Ricky Campbell , Republican − 457 votes, 49%

Ernest Harris, Republican − 71 votes, 8%

J. Chad Hatton, Independent − 104 votes, 11%

Elbert Wallace , Republican − 296 votes, 32%

Voter Turnout: 46.3%

Police Juror District 4

Bryson Hendry , Republican − 615 votes, 63%

Gary Peters, Republican − 366 votes, 37%

Voter Turnout: 47.6%

Police Juror District 5

Rochelle Kelly , Democrat − 281 votes, 42%

Leroy Scott, Democrat − 112 votes, 17%

Willie Lee Thomas , Democrat − 275 votes, 41%

Voter Turnout: 35.4%

Police Juror District 6

William E. Fletcher, Republican − 191 votes, 20%

William H. Robinson, Jr. , Republican − 640 votes, 67%

Glenn Smith, Republican − 124 votes, 13%

Voter Turnout: 48.4%

Police Juror District 7

Shelton Bankston, Republican − 214 votes, 41%

Leodis Norman , No Party − 308 votes, 59%

Voter Turnout: 30.0%

Councilman District 2, City of Winnsboro

Monya C. Malone, Democrat − 20 votes, 10%

Lois Powell Jordan , No Party − 88 votes, 44%

Dorothy Swayzer , Democrat − 91 votes, 46%

Voter Turnout: 31.4%

Parishwide Proposition - 8.14 Mills Continuation

Yes: 3,050 votes, 59%

No: 2,128 votes, 41%

Voter Turnout: 39.2%

City of Winnsboro - 6.5 Mills

Yes: 417 votes, 50%

No: 419 votes, 50%

Jackson

Sheriff

Andrew "Andy" Brown , Republican − 2,997 votes, 66%

Cody Cheatwood, Republican − 1,347 votes, 30%

Philip Lawrence, Democrat − 177 votes, 4%

Voter Turnout: 40.6%

Police Juror District 2

Lewis H. Chatham , Republican − 328 votes, 52%

Michael Dark, Republican − 301 votes, 48%

Voter Turnout: 40.6%

Police Juror District 4

Sheketia Combs , Democrat − 119 votes, 21%

J. Artez Jones, Democrat − 101 votes, 18%

Darryl Jo Kennedy, Democrat − 106 votes, 19%

John W. McCarty , Independent − 237 votes, 42%

Voter Turnout: 41.5%

Police Juror District 5

Tarneshala "Niki" Cowans , Democrat − 271 votes, 57%

Pervis "Kookie" Wiley, Democrat − 201 votes, 43%

Voter Turnout: 33.6%

Police Juror District 6

Kirk Halbrook, Republican − 224 votes, 48%

Regina Hughes Rowe , Democrat − 242 votes, 52%

Voter Turnout: 54.1%

Lincoln

Coroner

James Michael Belue , Independent − 4,283 votes, 57%

Holly Kidd, Democrat − 3,287 votes, 43%

Voter Turnout: 28.3%

Police Juror District 1

"Will" Edwards, Independent − 31 votes, 6%

"Greg-Big C" Williams , Democrat − 234 votes, 45%

Theresa Wyatt , Democrat − 256 votes, 49%

Voter Turnout: 23.5%

Police Juror District 2

Karen Ludley , Democrat − 166 votes, 68%

Tommie Woods, Republican − 79 votes, 32%

Voter Turnout: 18.8%

Police Juror District 3

Richard I. Durrett , No Party − 901 votes, 74%

"Dan" Lord, Republican − 311 votes, 26%

Voter Turnout: 40.5%

Police Juror District 6

John C. Cole, Republican − 187 votes, 28%

Glenn Scriber , Republican − 493 votes, 73%

Voter Turnout: 30.0%

Police Juror District 9

Nakisha R. Evans, Democrat − 105 votes, 37%

"Joe" Henderson , No Party − 180 votes, 63%

Voter Turnout: 16.3%

Police Juror District 10

Gary Wayne Baldwin , Democrat − 165 votes, 35%

Milton Melton , Democrat − 227 votes, 48%

Morris "No Love" Winters − 17 votes, 82%

Voter Turnout: 21.8%

Police Juror District 11

Patsy Chandler , Democrat − 111 votes, 31%

Sharyon Mayfield, Democrat − 93 votes, 26%

Diane Heard Richards , Democrat − 152 votes, 43%

Voter Turnout: 18.6%

Madison

Sheriff

Sammie L. Byrd , Republican − 898 votes, 30%

Chad Ezell , Independent − 964 votes, 32%

Buster McCoy, Democrat − 329 votes, 11%

Donnell Rose, Democrat − 838 votes, 28%

Voter Turnout: 41.0%

Police Juror District 1

Jerry Hicks , Republican − 378 votes, 53%

Wayne McKnight, Republican − 338 votes, 47%

Voter Turnout: 46.0%

Police Juror District 3

Dave Wilson III , Democrat − 285 votes, 56%

Bernard Wright, Democrat − 225 votes, 44%

Voter Turnout: 34.8%

Police Juror District 4

Johnny Hughes , Democrat − 238 votes, 53%

Beverly Whitney-Cooper, Democrat − 213 votes, 47%

Voter Turnout: 30.6%

Police Juror District 5

Sonya Grayson-Blanson , Democrat − 258 votes, 44%

C.J. Oney , No Party − 208 votes, 36%

Jane Gladys Sanders, Democrat − 114 votes, 20%

Voter Turnout: 36.1%

Parishwide School District No. 2 - 5.27 Mills Continuation (10 Yrs.)

Yes: 1,437 votes, 54%

No: 1,247 votes, 46%

Voter Turnout: 36.4%

City of Tallulah - 7.53 Mills Continuation (10 Yrs.)

Yes: 916 votes, 61%

No: 576 votes, 39%

Voter Turnout: 30.8%

Morehouse

Sheriff

James "Chris" Honey, Republican − 310 votes, 6%

James "Jamie" Marble, No Party − 982 votes, 17%

Zane "Mike" Tubbs , Democrat − 4,333 votes, 77%

Voter Turnout: 32.7%

Police Juror District 1

James "Jim" Ellingburg , Republican − 502 votes, 60%

Uhola B. "Udie" Herrington, Republican − 328 votes, 40%

Voter Turnout: 32.5%

Police Juror District 2

Maurice Norman, Democrat − 296 votes, 46%

Harry Reese, Sr. , Democrat − 349 votes, 54%

Voter Turnout: 26.8%

Police Juror District 3

Kenneth "Dye" Dye , Republican − 528 votes, 53%

James "Jimmy" Laing, Republican − 465 votes, 47%

Voter Turnout: 38.9%

Ward Two Fire Protection Dist. No. 1 - 6.56 Mills Renewal (10 Yrs.)

Yes: 239 votes, 79%

No: 62 votes, 21%

Voter Turnout: 36.8%

Ouachita

Sheriff

"Chuck" Cook, Independent − 6,600 votes, 22%

Marcus "Marc" Mashaw , Republican − 22,022 votes, 75%

Willard "Wayne" Ray, Republican − 842 votes, 3%

Clerk of Court

Dana Benson , Independent − 18,560 votes, 64%

Sabrina Racer, Republican − 10,607 votes, 36%

Voter Turnout: 28.4%

Coroner

Teri O'Neal, Republican − 13,131 votes, 46%

Marshall V. Sanson , Republican − 15,417 votes, 54%

Voter Turnout: 27.8%

Police Juror District A

Toni Bacon , Republican − 4,706 votes, 73%

Timothy "Tim" Hatten, Republican − 1,729 votes, 27%

Voter Turnout: 34.7%

Police Juror District B

Jack Clampit, Republican − 2,796 votes, 47%

Jimmy Tyson , Republican − 2,482 votes, 53%

Voter Turnout: 30.8%

Police Juror District C

Larry Bratton , Republican − 3,080 votes, 61%

Lee Denny, Republican − 1,959 votes, 39%

Voter Turnout: 29.3%

Police Juror District D

Janice Hayes, Democrat − 471 votes, 15%

Ollibeth Reddix, Democrat − 1,012 votes, 33%

Michael Thompson, Sr. − 1,583 votes, 52%

Voter Turnout: 20.4%

Police Juror District E

Victoria Elliott, Democrat − 1,792 votes, 32%

Shane Smiley , Republican − 3,866 votes, 68%

Voter Turnout: 31.9%

Police Juror District F

Lonnie Hudson , Democrat − 2,207 votes, 66%

Clifford "Cliff" Thomas, Democrat − 1,146 votes, 34%

Voter Turnout: 19.8%

Richland

Clerk of Court

"Norm" Davis, Independent − 1,029 votes, 20%

Francis Thompson, Republican − 4,018 votes, 80%

Police Juror District 2

Zack McDowell, Democrat − 106 votes, 17%

Billy Joe Powell , Democrat − 207 votes, 34%

Patrick Stubblefield , Democrat − 206 votes, 34%

Byron Thomas, Democrat − 94 votes, 15%

Voter Turnout: 38.3%

Police Juror District 3

Barbara Carroll , Independent − 110 votes, 24%

John Gee, Democrat − 65 votes, 14%

Sharon D. Kelley-Gee, Democrat − 101 votes, 22%

Dale Martin , Republican − 191 votes, 41%

Voter Turnout: 31.3%

Police Juror District 4

Steve Adcock , Independent − 339 votes, 53%

Steve Lofton, Republican − 298 votes, 47%

Voter Turnout: 42.1%

Police Juror District 5

Heather D. Copeland, Republican − 113 votes, 17%

Jesse Lively, Sr. , Republican − 418 votes, 64%

Freddie Nichols, Democrat − 120 votes, 18%

Voter Turnout: 43.7%

Police Juror District 6

Demetria Booker, No Party − 74 votes, 22%

Johnny "Ranael" Jones , Independent − 182 votes, 54%

Clifton "Ricky" Lewis, No Party − 84 votes, 25%

Voter Turnout: 24.1%

Police Juror District 7

Dee Hutson, Independent − 125 votes, 16%

Cecil Reddick , Republican − 369 votes, 47%

Clay Russell , Republican − 284 votes, 37%

Voter Turnout: 45.6%

Police Juror District 8

Colton Brown, Republican − 127 votes, 18%

Elliot Colvin , Republican − 458 votes, 64%

Eric Whitten, Independent − 130 votes, 18%

Voter Turnout: 44.2%

Town of Rayville - 1% S&U Tax Renewal (10 Yrs.)

Yes: 291 votes, 63%

No: 168 votes, 37%

Voter Turnout: 20.0%

Tensas

Sheriff

Cedric Morales, Democrat − 502 votes, 24%

Robert L. "Bob" Rushing , Independent − 1,046 votes, 51%

Roderick "Rod" Webb, Democrat − 504 votes, 25%

Police Juror District 1

John "Johnny" Daves, Republican − 109 votes, 47%

Alex "Chip" Watson, Jr. − 125 votes, 53%

Voter Turnout: 60.8%

Police Juror District 2

Danny Clark, Democrat − 112 votes, 45%

Terrance South , Democrat − 136 votes, 55%

Voter Turnout: 49.0%

Police Juror District 5

Anthony "Tony" Britton, Democrat − 83 votes, 26%

Cash Clay Foster , Democrat − 124 votes, 38%

Mattie Johnson , Democrat − 118 votes, 36%

Voter Turnout: 55.8%

Police Juror District 6

Kenneth Brad Fife, Republican − 75 votes, 28%

Robert J. "Bubba" Rushing , Democrat − 195 votes, 72%

Voter Turnout: 59.9%

Aldermen District D, Town of St. Joseph

Juanita Faye Roberts, Democrat − 92 votes, 66%

Kenneth "Boo" Spencer , Democrat − 47 votes, 34%

Voter Turnout: 61.0%

Union

Sheriff

Eddie Albritton, Republican − 2,397 votes, 36%

Jeff Amendolia, No Party − 131 votes, 2%

Christopher Echols, No Party − 397 votes, 6%

Dusty Gates , Republican − 3,784 votes, 56%

Voter Turnout: 43.4%

Police Juror District 1

Curtis Moses , Democrat − 267 votes, 56%

"Charlie" Young, Democrat − 206 votes, 44%

Voter Turnout: 29.9%

Police Juror District 2

Nathan Pilgreen , Republican − 532 votes, 64%

Bonnie Russell, Independent − 297 votes, 36%

Voter Turnout: 46.3%

Police Juror District 3

"Greg" Gossler, Republican − 178 votes, 19%

Michael Holley , Republican − 450 votes, 49%

Dewayne Ramsey , Republican − 295 votes, 32%

Voter Turnout: 48.8%

Police Juror District 4

"Johnny" Buckley, Democrat − 255 votes, 33%

Glenn Hutto , Republican − 507 votes, 67%

Voter Turnout: 42.7%

Police Juror District 6

Steve Auger, Republican − 281 votes, 43%

Russell Wade , Republican − 365 votes, 57%

Voter Turnout: 43.8

Police Juror District 7

Jeremy Hobbs , Republican − 554 votes, 62%

L.W. Nolan, Republican − 340 votes, 38%

Voter Turnout: 52.1%

Police Juror District 8

Brenda Abercrombie , Republican − 460 votes, 56%

Ronald W. Meredith, Independent − 365 votes, 44%

Voter Turnout: 44.0%

Town of Farmerville - 7.90 Mills Continuation (10 Yrs.)

Yes: 592 votes, 76%

No: 184 votes, 24%

Voter Turnout: 32.2%

West Carroll

Police Juror District C

Jack L. Madden , Independent − 254 votes, 50%

William "Will" Ross , No Party − 251 votes, 50%

Voter Turnout: 35.0%

Police Juror District D

Rayburn "Pop" Crosby , Independent − 271 votes, 58%

Hubert "Ty" Rollinson III, Republican − 199 votes, 42%

Voter Turnout: 34.3%

Police Juror District E

Adam Brown, No Party − 245 votes, 49%

Calvin "Eddie" Russell , No Party − 259 votes, 51%

Voter Turnout: 34.4%

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2 - 1.42 Mills Continuation (10 Yrs.)

Yes: 1,453 votes, 65%

No: 796 votes, 35%

Voter Turnout: 32.0%

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 2 - 10.49 Mills Continuation (10 Yrs.)

Yes: 1,440 votes, 64%

No: 814 votes, 36%

Voter Turnout: 32.1%

Village of Forrest - 1/2 S&U Tax

Yes: 52 votes, 74%

No: 18 votes, 26%

Voter Turnout: 32.2%

