Results: Tecnoglass Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

The investors in Tecnoglass Inc.'s (NYSE:TGLS) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 23% to US$42.56 in the week following its annual results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$717m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Tecnoglass surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$3.28 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Tecnoglass after the latest results.

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Tecnoglass are now predicting revenues of US$817.9m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a decent 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to grow 19% to US$3.89. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$791.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.50 in 2023. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Tecnoglass' future following the latest results, with a nice gain to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 23% to US$48.80per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Tecnoglass at US$50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$47.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Tecnoglass' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 14% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 13% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 3.2% annually. So although Tecnoglass is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Tecnoglass following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Tecnoglass going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Tecnoglass that you should be aware of.

