Results: Vesuvius plc Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

A week ago, Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) came out with a strong set of annual numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.2% to hit UK£1.6b. Vesuvius also reported a statutory profit of UK£0.38, which was an impressive 25% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

View our latest analysis for Vesuvius

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Vesuvius from eleven analysts is for revenues of UK£1.69b in 2022 which, if met, would be a credible 2.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 2.3% to UK£0.39. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£1.70b and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.41 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at UK£5.59, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Vesuvius at UK£7.05 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£4.85. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Story continues

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Vesuvius' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 2.9% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 0.5% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.1% annually for the foreseeable future. Although Vesuvius' revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Vesuvius analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Vesuvius that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.