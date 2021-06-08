RESULTS: Virginia voters select Terry McAuliffe as the Democratic nominee for governor

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) speaks to supporters while campaigning June 4, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia. McAuliffe, who previously served as governor from 2014-2018, is seeking a second term as Virginia holds its Democratic primary next Tuesday. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Virginia is holding Democratic primaries for key statewide offices on Tuesday.

Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe easily clinched the nomination for his old office.

Polls in Virginia closed at 7 p.m. ET.

Virginia voters are casting their ballots for June 8th's Democratic primaries for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general. Polls closed at 7 p.m. ET.

Governors can only serve one term at a time under the Virginia constitution, meaning current Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam can't run for a second consecutive term.

The latest poll of the primary, conducted by Roanoke College, found McAuliffe leading the field by a wide margin. The poll, conducted from May 24 to June 1, surveyed 637 likely Democratic primary voters with a margin of error of ±3.9 points.

In the survey, 49% of likely Democratic voters said they had already voted or planned to vote for McAuliffe, 16% for House Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, 11% for Del. Jennifer McClellan, and 27% undecided. Two other candidates, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Del. Lee Carter, polled in the single digits.

McAuliffe will face businessman Glenn Youngkin, who was chosen as the GOP nominee by a select number of party members in a May 8 ranked-choice party convention, with delegates casting their votes at locations around the state.

Virginia Republicans, who opted for the convention format over a traditional primary, selected Youngkin over two GOP members of the House of Delegates, Kirk Cox and Amanda Chase, and entrepreneur Pete Snyder.

McAuliffe is favored by election analysts to defeat Youngkin in the November general election in Virginia, which has trended from a swing state to solidly Democratic territory over the past two decades. The Virginia governor's race is currently rated as "likely Democratic" by Inside Elections and the Cook Political Report, and as "leans Democratic" by the Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Historically, however, Virginia gubernatorial elections have tended to be more difficult for the party that won the presidential election the prior year, so Democrats aren't guaranteed a win.

The outcome of the open Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, however, was far less certain. Democratic Del. Hala Ayala ultimately secured the nomination, defeating Del. Sam Rasoul and a slew of other candidates in a the crowded field.

In the race for attorney general, Democratic incumbent Mark Herring fended off a primary challenge from Del. Jerrauld "Jay" Jones, a fellow Democrat. The Roanoke College poll found that 50% of voters had voted for or planned to vote for Herring with 20% for Jones and 28% of voters undecided.

