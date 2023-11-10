The results are in: Winners of the annual scarecrow contest are announced

ZANESVILLE − As the Halloween season ends, votes in the annual scarecrow contest were counted last week and the winners have been announced.

Hosted by Visit Zanesville, the scarecrow contest invites local businesses and community members to decorate and celebrate Halloween while promoting tourism. The public got to choose their favorite scarecrow and the total number of votes came in at 4,480.

Which scarecrow is your favorite? More than 40 line the streets of downtown Zanesville

First place went to the Muskingum Economic Opportunity Action Group Inc. with 964 votes. The community action agency brought it with their creatively and funny display of a man being electrocuted.

This was the company's first year participating in the competition and outreach specialist Brooke Morris hopes they can bring the enthusiasm again next year for another win. The company wanted to have fun with the competition and represent some of the work that they do with their Winter Crisis Program and Home Energy Assistance Program.

2023 Scarecrow contest winners

With 593 votes, second place went to Adams Lane Health Care and Rehabilitation for creating a granny scarecrow featuring a blow-up walker and pink hair curlers.

Adams Lane employees took second place in the scarecrow contest.

In third with 421 votes was North Valley Bank, which brought Margaritaville to the city with a detailed tribute to the late superstar, Jimmy Buffet.

North Valley Bank employees captured third place in the scarecrow contest.

Each team received a trophy and a $25 gift card to Texas Roadhouse provided by the Zanesville-Muskingum Convention and Visitors Bureau.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Winners announced in Visit Zanesville's annual scarecrow contest